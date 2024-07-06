MINDEF grants NS deferment to kitefoiler Max Maeder, he will train for 2028 Olympics

Max Maeder allowed to defer NS until 2028: MINDEF

Singaporean kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder — who turns 18 years old this year — has been given the green light to defer his National Service (NS).

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced its decision in a press release on Saturday (6 July).

The defence ministry stated that it had received a deferment application from Mr Maeder to train and compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Mr Maeder was due for enlistment in September 2024.

His NS deferment will run from 12 September 2024 until 31 August 2028.

Singaporean kitefoiler has stellar record at international competitions

According to MINDEF, Mr Maeder’s deferment application was supported by the Ministry of Culture Community and Youth (MCCY).

Noting his good performance at “high level competitions”, such as the 2022 Asian Games, 2023 and 2024 Formula Kite World Championships, MINDEF said Mr Maeder has met the criteria for long-term deferment.

It is MINDEF’s policy to grant deferment to “exceptional sportsmen” who have the potential to win medals for Singapore at “top-tier international competitions such as the Olympic Games”.

This year, Mr Maeder will be representing Singapore in kitefoiling at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

This is the first time the sport — which is an offshoot of kiteboarding — will be a medalled event at the Olympics.

Max Maeder to train for 2028 Olympics during NS deferment

MINDEF said that Mr Maeder is expected to focus on training and preparing for the 2028 Olympic Games during the period of his deferment.

He should also be hitting certain “milestone performance targets”.

Should he choose to participate in any paid activities — including commercial sponsorships — Mr Maeder will need MCCY’s and MINDEF’s consent.

MINDEF additionally noted that Mr Maeder will enlist for full-time NS once his deferment ends.

MS News has reached out to Mr Maeder for comment.

