‘We hear you’: PM Wong tells Gen Z voters PAP wants to ‘make life in S’pore one where everyone can be their best selves’

PAP hears the voices of young Singaporeans: PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has released a heartfelt message to young Singaporeans, pledging that the People’s Action Party (PAP) is listening to their concerns and ready to work with them to build a better, more inclusive future.

In a video posted on social media on Sunday (13 Apr), PM Wong — who is also Secretary-General of the PAP — addressed first-time voters, acknowledging their frustrations and hopes as Singapore heads into the next General Election.

Young Singaporeans are not a ‘strawberry generation’

Challenging critics who dismiss Gen Z as the “strawberry generation”, PM Wong said such remarks completely “miss the full picture”.

He emphasised that young Singaporeans actually have high standards for life and care deeply about many issues.

PM Wong noted that this election will be the first time many young people vote — and it will also be his first time leading the PAP in a national contest.

“Your generation embodies a new desire to not settle for the status quo. And with the way the world is moving, we hear you,” he said.

“I hear you. My team feels the same way.”

PAP to work with youth in shaping Singapore’s future

PM Wong said that the PAP hopes to work together with young people to tackle the challenges of the future.

“Like you, I see many things that should be improved,” he said. “And like you, I want to make life in Singapore one where everyone can be their best selves. Where life can be rich with meaningful experiences and learning.”

He said that Singapore should be a place where people can pursue and build their dreams, and find a sense of belonging.

“Even though the world is starting to look uncertain, I have faith — in all of you, in our country, and in our shared future,” PM Wong concluded. “So how about it? Let’s make Singapore the best she has ever been.”

9 potential PAP candidates unveiled in video

The video also introduced nine potential PAP candidates expected to contest in three opposition-held constituencies. They are:

Marshall Lim, 38

Elmie Nekmat, 43

Daniel Liu, 40

Faisal Abdul Aziz, 37

Theodora Lai, 39

Chan Hui Yuh, 48

Bernadette Giam, 39

Adrian Ang, 43

Jagathishwaran Rajo, 37

Netizens rally behind PM Wong’s message

Many netizens praised PM Wong for striking the right tone with his address to young voters.

One said that the younger generations are not here for traditional politics and that they need a leader like PM Wong who speaks their language.

Another commenter thanked PM Wong for acknowledging first-time voters and addressing the needs of young citizens.

One Facebook user shared that, as a young Singaporean, their trust lies in the PAP during “times like this”, despite the party potentially not getting “everything” correctly.

