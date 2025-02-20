17-year-old Australian footballer Lawrence Wong goes viral as he shares same name as S’pore’s PM

Australian teenage footballer Lawrence Wong has same name as Singapore’s PM

A 17-year-old Australian footballer recently became the youngest player to score for Melbourne City Football Club (MCFC).

Yet interestingly, the teenage sensation didn’t go viral just because of the feat, but also because he shares the same name as Singapore’s Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong.

Amused by their shared name, A-Leagues’ TikTok video saw comments such as “Lawrence Wong, actor, Prime Minister, footballer.”

Meanwhile, another commenter joked that he would go on to pick up the guitar and enter politics before becoming Singapore’s PM.

On Wednesday (19 Feb), local social media site SGAG even took to their Facebook and Instagram accounts to share a comedic series of photos featuring both Lawrence Wongs.

Lawrence Wong is youngest scorer in Melbourne City FC’s history

At just 17 years old, Lawrence Wong became MCFC’s youngest goalscorer after scoring a stunning goal against Perth Glory Football Club last Saturday (15 Feb).

Wong joined MCFC’s academy in 2019 at just 11 years old and signed his first professional contract last year.

The Australian talent is also the first player to go through the club’s entire player development pathway before debuting in the A-Leagues.

Also read: DPM Lawrence Wong has been playing guitar for more than 40 years, learnt by photocopying lessons from magazines

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from @melbournecity on Instagram and Lawrence Wong on Facebook.