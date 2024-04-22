DPM Lawrence Wong has been playing guitar for over 40 years, learnt by photocopying lessons from magazines

DPM Wong shares how he picked up guitar & favourite local brands

In commemoration of International Guitar Month in April, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong has taken to social media to share how he started playing the instrument.

The 51-year-old Finance Minister revealed that his first guitar was a gift, and that he used to visit the National Library to find reference materials about how to play it.

He also put the spotlight on some Singaporean guitar and music accessory brands, sharing some of his go-to gear.

DPM Lawrence Wong got first guitar as a birthday gift from his father

According to the TikTok video he posted on Sunday (21 April) discussing guitars, Mr Wong has been playing the instrument for more than 40 years.

His interest was first piqued when his father gave him a guitar as a birthday present, he said.

Initially, Mr Wong learnt to play the guitar from his father’s friend. But, as he progressed, he started to learn the instrument by himself.

“It was a routine, then, for me to go to the National Library every week. So, I would go and borrow books on the guitar and teach myself how to play,” he explained.

Mr Wong also spoke about how the popular guitar magazine ‘Guitar Player’ became a frequent reference point for his learning.

“I would borrow, every month, the new issue of ‘Guitar Player’ magazine from the library. I would photocopy some of the lessons that are in the magazine, and then I would teach myself.”

DPM shares favourite local guitar & accessories brands

As a seasoned player, Mr Wong has tried different guitar models and brands over the years.

“But, I am always excited when I see homegrown Singapore companies in this space,” he quipped.

He highlighted some of his favourite local guitar and effects pedal brands, which include:

Maestro Guitars

Morningstar MIDI controller

ALABS effects pedals

Concluding his video, Mr Wong took the opportunity to encourage Singaporeans to pick up a hobby they enjoy.

“Whether it is the guitar, some other musical instruments, or any other hobby, I hope you pick up something you like, pursue your passion, and keep on learning and excelling at it.”

