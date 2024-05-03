43-year-old ex-SAF officer dies after collapsing at work, reportedly suffered cardiac arrest

Ex-SAF officer dies after serving in the army for more than 20 years

A former Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer has died after collapsing suddenly while at work.

Mr Robin Chua had previously served in the SAF for more than 20 years, earning a Commendation Medal.

Doctors reportedly attributed his cause of death to cardiac arrest.

Ex-SAF officer dies on 28 April, says wife

Mr Chua’s death was announced by his wife in a Facebook post on Monday (29 April).

She said he passed away on Sunday (28 April) and will forever hold “a special place” in her heart.

His funeral and cremation was held on Friday (3 May).

Ex-SAF officer dies after losing consciousness en route to hospital

Mr Chua’s sister Tingting (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that he had fainted while working at about 2pm.

A colleague performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him and managed to revive him.

An ambulance was called, but Mr Chua lost consciousness again on the way to hospital.

This time, paramedics couldn’t revive him and he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Cause of death was cardiac arrest

Doctors later said that Mr Chua’s cause of death was cardiac arrest.

This surprised his friends and family members as he had always been strong and healthy.

The family also has no history of heart disease, Ms Chua said.

However, he had a smoking habit, she added.

He was devoted to his family

Ms Chua said her brother “was a good son and brother”, and family was always very important to him.

“He would always be the first to help whenever there were problems at home,” she added, as he was a responsible person with a good relationship with his family.

His wife said her husband was a very hardworking and motivated man who had always devoted himself to his family.

He was also a kind person who got along well with everyone, she added.

The couple have a four-year-old son.

He served in the SAF for more than 20 years

A former SAF colleague named only as Mr Tang (transliterated from Mandarin) said Mr Chua had served in the SAF for more than 20 years before leaving last year.

The 43-year-old told Shin Min that he had attained the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, LTC Chua Yang Kwang, Robin was awarded a Commendation Medal (Military) in the National Day Awards 2021.

At the time, he was Head of Operations in Headquarters Singapore Artillery.

In 2018, he was Commanding Officer of the 24th Battalion, Singapore Artillery, according to The Singapore Army.

Mr Tang also professed surprise at his friend’s sudden death, saying he had always been very strong.

