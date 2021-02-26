39-Year-Old SAF Regular Passes Away After Physical Training At Kranji Camp

Though physical trainings are common in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), even these can sometimes go awry. On Friday (26 Feb), a 39-year-old SAF regular passed away after completing physical training at Kranji Camp.

Despite being conscious when ambulance arrived, he later suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital.

Felt unwell after physical training

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Friday (26 Feb), the man was not feeling well after his own physical training exercise at Kranji Camp.

At 8.30am, he was brought to the Kranji Camp Medical Centre, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

He was still conscious at the time.

SAF regular suffers cardiac arrest in the ambulance

The 39-year-old was later conveyed to National University Hospital (NUH) in an ambulance around 8.50am.

However, he suffered a cardiac arrest on the way there and resuscitative efforts were immediately administered.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the ambulance arrived at NUH at 9.10am but the SAF regular was pronounced dead at 10.58am.

In the statement, MINDEF and the SAF extended their condolences to the family of the late serviceman.

The ministry added that the SAF will continue to assist the family through these challenging times.

Condolences to man’s friends and family

Losing a loved one, especially so suddenly, is one of the hardest things to overcome.

MS News extends our condolences to the friends and family of the SAF regular.

