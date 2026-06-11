Man arrested for involvement in multiple loanshark harassment incidents across S’pore

25-year-old man arrested for involvement in several cases of loanshark harassment between 2 and 8 June

A 25-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in multiple cases of loanshark harassment, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on Wednesday (10 June).

Between 2 and 8 June, several residential units across Singapore reported harassment incidents, including locked main gates using bicycle locks and debtor notes left outside units.

Officers from Bedok, Woodlands, and Ang Mo Kio Police Divisions identified the suspect through ground enquiries and police camera footage.

Suspect arrested and evidence seized

The man was arrested on 9 June, and authorities seized a black bicycle lock and a mobile phone as case exhibits.

He was charged in court on 11 June under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

The man was charged in court on Thursday (11 June) under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, loanshark harassment carries a fine between S$5,000 and S$50,000, up to five years’ imprisonment, and up to six strokes of caning.

Police emphasised their zero-tolerance policy for loanshark harassment, warning that property vandalism, public safety disruption, or causing annoyance will result in severe legal action.

Public advised to stay away from loansharks

The public is advised to avoid loansharks and not to assist or work with them in any way.

Members of the public who suspect loansharking activities are encouraged to call the Police at 999 immediately.

Also read: 18-year-old arrested within 6 hours over alleged loanshark harassment in Canberra Link



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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force (SPF).