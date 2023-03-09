Anime Pillow Among Sex Toys Seized By M’sia Ministry Of Home Affairs, 1 Man Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Officials Seize Anime Pillow & 1,000 Sex Toys In Malaysia

During a press conference on Tuesday (7 Mar), the Malaysia Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) announced that they carried out an operation in Sepang, Selangor back in December.

After monitoring a Kota Warisan residence, they seized over 1,000 banned sex toys, including a steamy anime pillow.

Officers also arrested a 57-year-old Malaysian man for distributing and selling obscene items, reported Bernama.

The ministry said that they are concerned that the use of such items “would lead to a decline in moral values and other social problems”.

Anime pillow among seized items

KDN enforcement and controls division secretary, Nik Yusaimi Yussof, said that the operation happened on 19 Dec 2022.

It took place after a period of monitoring the residence, which was used to store the items before they were sold online.

Utusan Malaysia reported that among the items KDN confiscated were 25 types of sex toys.

These included toys resembling male and female genitalia, sex dolls, and vibrators.

Photos of the items also show an anime body pillow featuring a scantily clad woman.

Toys estimated to be worth S$34,000

Mr Nik Yusaimi said these sex toys are banned items.

They are also an offence under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 for “eroding moral values”.

A 57-year-old local man was arrested during the operation and charged with distributing and selling obscene items on 2 Feb.

According to Astro Awani, he was fined RM5,000 (S$1,500).

“KDN will not hesitate to take stern action against any party involved in elements that can erode morals, public order and national safety,” declared Mr Nik Yusaimi.

The banned toys are estimated to be worth RM115,000 (S$34,000) and each item is priced between RM70 (S$21) to RM 1,000 (S$300).

Mr Nik Yusaimi believes that they were made in China and Thailand before being brought to Malaysia via online transactions.

Investigations found that the man was able to make more than RM300,000 (S$90,000) from the sale of the items.

Ministry worries sex toys would lead to moral decline

The ministry, Mr Nik Yusaimi stated, is concerned that the use of sex toys would affect Malaysians’ morality.

If uncontrolled, this would lead to “a decline in moral values and other social problems”, he added.

Following that, Mr Nik Yusaimi urged e-commerce platform providers to cooperate with the government to stop sales of illicit items.

Those with information about the distribution of such items should also contact the ministry.

