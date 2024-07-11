Shop smart! Here’s how you can score up to 50% off your hauls from Shopee, Lazada & more

Citi lets you enjoy big discounts on household essentials, beauty, electronics & more

As kids, we all dream of the day we can finally escape the perils of school and homework — only to grow up and be hit with numerous adulting responsibilities, from paying bills to procuring household essentials.

Well, part of good #adulting is also knowing how to get the best bang for your hard-earned buck, and we’ve got the not-so-secret key to unlocking the door to smarter shopping habits.

Just like House Targaryen vanquishes their foes with their formidable dragons, you can wield the power of Citi Cards to slash up to 50% off your hauls from various realms, including Shopee and Lazada.

Intrigued? Keep reading for all the details.

Get 50% off your Shopee & Lazada purchases

In Singapore, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who has never bought anything from Shopee or Lazada, the reigning champs of online shopping platforms in the region.

If you’ve got stuff piling up in your cart right now, this is your sign to check them out — just don’t forget to do so using a Citi Credit Card, which gets you 50% off your total from now till 31 Aug 2024.

Here’s the lowdown: you need to spend a minimum of S$10 and there are limited redemptions each day, so move fast to snag this deal.

Oh, and one more thing — the Shopee offer applies to Citi Mastercard Cards only.

There are no restrictions on the store or items you’re purchasing, so whether you’re hoarding K-beauty favourites, stocking up on diapers for your baby or grabbing tech accessories for your WFH setup, you’ll get to enjoy the promo with your Citi Card.

Score discounts on electronics & appliances

The perks don’t stop there — oh no, they don’t. We’re just getting started.

For new homeowners on a quest to deck out their abodes with all the essential electronics and appliances, we’ve got a treasure map of promotions exclusive to Citi Cardmembers.

First stop: Best Denki, where you can score the Roborock Q Revo Pro in black or white for over 50% off.

While you’re at it, grab an LG 9kg Washer for S$851 — more than half off its original price of S$1,779 — thanks to your Citi Card and S$300 Climate Vouchers.

Those who understood our ‘House of the Dragon’ reference earlier would likely be completely engrossed in the latest season.

Before you settle in to watch the epic action unfold, don’t forget to whip up a tasty snack, which you can easily do so with a Tefal Air Fryer, now 66% off at Courts until 31 July 2024.

August is turning out to be the perfect time to shop for washing machines. Courts has the Electrolux Front Load Washer (9kg) for just S$799 — down from the usual S$1,559 — for the entire month.

The deals don’t stop there — Courts is also giving Citi Cardmembers an additional S$80 off with a minimum spend of S$1,200 on furniture and bedding. Perfect for those who just picked up the keys to their new flat.

If a comfy recliner sofa is what you dream of sinking into after a long day, HomesToLife has up to 50% off a selected range while stocks last. Again, just pay up with your Citi Card to be eligible for the offer.

X also marks the spot for incredible deals at Mayer, another treasure trove for just about any home and kitchen appliance you could ever need.

Whip out your Citi Card when you purchase three products at any of its showrooms, and you’ll get a 50% discount on the lowest-priced item. Easy peasy.

Before you gear up for your shopping adventure, take note that all these offers run till 31 Aug 2024 and are valid for in-store purchases only.

More offers await online with your Citi Card

Philips is also getting in on the action with big discounts on its online store.

Here’s a quick glance at some highlights:

ASEAN Air Purifier in White — S$199 (U.P. S$399)

Kettle (1.7L) with Keep Warm Gen — S$45 (U.P. S$99)

Garment Steamer — S$59 (U.P. S$125)

Once you’re done dressing up your house, it’s time to turn the attention to yourself.

Thanks to Gen Z, Crocs are back with a vengeance. Trendy, customisable (no one warned us how addictive collecting Jibbitz can be), and oh-so-comfortable, these lightweight clogs have been rocked everywhere from neighbourhood malls to the red carpet.

Here’s the kicker: with your Citi Card, you can get 30% off the second pair and 50% off the third pair when you shop on the official online store.

Just key in the promo code <CITI + the first six digits of your Citi Card> at checkout and you’re good to go.

Again, these offers are valid till 31 August 2024.

Get bonus Points when you apply for a Citi Rewards Card

With so many half-off discounts and one-for-one deals, Citi Cardmembers can truly experience double the joy without double the cost.

And these perks are only the beginning if you’re armed with a Citi Rewards Card.

With it, you can earn 10X Points on both online and in-store purchases, whether it’s groceries, food delivery, ride-hailing, clothing, and more. These Points can then be used to offset future purchases — thanks to Citi Pay with Points — or redeemed for a cash rebate.

By the way, this is the best time to sign up for a Citi Rewards Card because new and successful applicants will get a sweet welcome gift of 40,000 bonus Points (terms and conditions apply).

For more information and to apply for a Citi Card, visit the website here. And don’t forget to follow Citi on Facebook or Instagram for all the latest updates.

When it comes to winning a battle, timing and resources are the keys to a stunning victory.

By equipping yourself with the right ‘weapons’ (in this case, a good credit card), you’ll be able to charge into the shopping arena with confidence, knowing that every transaction rewards you with a bounty of points to claim more spoils.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Citi.

