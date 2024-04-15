S$300 Climate Vouchers can be claimed from today & redeemed on products with relevant label

S$300 worth of Climate Vouchers distributed to every HDB household on 15 April

Singapore HDB dwellers looking to purchase home appliances can now pay for them using S$300 in Climate Vouchers, claimable from Monday (15 April).

The vouchers can be spent on 10 types of energy- and water-efficient products to help Singapore households lower their utility bills and combat climate change.

All consumers have to do is look out for the relevant labels in stores to know which products they can be used on.

Climate Vouchers can be claimed online with SingPass

As announced on 4 March, the Climate Vouchers can be claimed by all Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) who live in HDB.

Like the Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, a representative of each household can claim the Climate Vouchers by logging in to the RedeemSG portal using their Singpass account.

Those who do not own a smartphone or need assistance may contact the National Environment Agency (NEA) at nea@redeem.gov.sg or 6225 5632.

Climate Vouchers can be used at 14 retailers in S’pore

Once claimed, the Climate Vouchers can be used at 14 participating retailers across Singapore.

There, users can purchase 10 types of household products including refrigerators, air-conditioners, shower fittings and washing machines.

These products have been selected as they’re more efficient and can help households reduce their energy and/or water consumption and thus lower their utility bills. They can also reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help slow down climate change.

If in doubt, consumers can look out for the Climate Vouchers label in-store to ascertain whether an item can be paid for with the vouchers.

If the product costs less than S$300, users can choose different denominations of vouchers to spend.

Users would have to present the voucher and proof of address at the cashier for redemption. The proof of address must match the address on the voucher. Valid proof of address includes:

Bank statements

Utility bills

Singpass mobile app

NRIC

According to FairPrice, a transaction must contain only eligible products in order for Climate Vouchers to be used, but multiple eligible products are allowed. Vouchers from different households cannot be combined in a single purchase.

Vouchers can be used till 31 Dec 2027

The Climate Vouchers are part of the Climate Friendly Households Programme (CFHP), which was launched in November 2020 to HDB households save on utility bills by buying energy-efficient appliances.

CFHP has now been expanded to all HDB households in a wider range of eligible products added.

The vouchers are valid till 31 Dec 2027.

