Why Someone Outside Your Household Can Claim Your CDC Vouchers & What You Can Do

What To Do If Someone Outside The Household Claims Your CDC Vouchers

On 3 Jan, the Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers for 2024 were released, and many eager Singaporeans gone on to claim them.

However, there have also been cases where an individual has logged in to redeem their voucher, only to find that they were redeemed by someone else.

This was what happened to an MS News reader, who discovered that their vouchers were already claimed.

New resale flat owners or occupants may encounter this issue if the former homeowner hasn’t updated their address after moving out.

The latter might then have mistakenly redeemed the vouchers meant for residents of their former residence.

Former homeowner redeemed CDC vouchers

MS News spoke to Lily, who faced this scenario.

23-year-old Lily had moved into her resale flat last year.

On 3 Jan, she logged in to claim the CDC vouchers but spotted an unfamiliar name that had already redeemed them.

She soon surmised that it was the former homeowner who had done so.

Unfortunately, Lily never exchanged contact numbers with the old homeowner as her property agent had brokered the deal.

She was also unsure if contacting them would result in any resolution.

Head to CC to apply for 2024 CDC vouchers

Though one can redeem the vouchers digitally, resolving this issue requires heading down to your nearest Community Centre (CC), according to the CDC website.

It urges you to bring along the following supporting documents:

your NRIC

any one of the relevant documents to show proof of household

These documents can be:

proof of previous overseas employment

proof of overseas address or tenancy agreement

proof of new resident — handing over or taking keys.

As it turns out, Lily is not the only one to face such a scenario.

Netizens have also gathered on the Reddit forum to share their experiences and suggestions.

One user who faced a similar problem last year suggested that the processing time for new CDC vouchers would take “several weeks”.

They also assured the OP that they’ll be able to get their vouchers eventually.

You should change your residential address within 28 days

To prevent such situations, everyone should do their part and keep their addresses up to date.

Under the National Registration Act, all identity card holders who change their place of residence must report the change to the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) within 28 days.

Failure to do so can result in a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents can report a change of residential address online at https://go.gov.sg/ic-address.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook.