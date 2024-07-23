6-year-old missing girl Albertine Leo Jiahui found, police say

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan has confirmed that police have found the missing 6-year-old girl Albertine Leo Jiahui in a Selangor town.

Sin Chew Daily reported that it is understood the girl was found in a hotel in Batang Kali and she was safe when found.

Two men and one woman, aged between 28 and 55, were arrested on Monday (22 July) in connection with the case.

Two other people have also been arrested. All five are Malaysian, Johor police chief commissioner M. Kumar said.

In a press conference held at 11am, Mr M. Kumar said that a male suspect was arrested in Batang Kali at 4am today.

This person has no blood relation with the girl, nor does he know her, he said in a Sin Chew report.

According to China Press, the girl was found safe and uninjured, and Mr Kumar said she was sent to a hospital for medical check-ups.

He did not confirm if Albertine was in a hospital in Selangor or Johor.

Mr Kumar called on the public to remain calm and not spread false rumours, noting that police would deal with anyone trying to disrupt the family’s emotions.

He noted that the little girl’s family had received “countless” phone calls regarding rumours about her disappearance.

However, after police investigations into the rumours, they were all proven false, causing vexation and a waste of resources.

He added that police are still investigating the motive of the crime.

No extortion calls received

Mr Kumar also said in the conference that the family did not receive any extortion calls, China Press reported.

He added that police were able to find Albertine Leo Jiahui mainly through public intel as well as by mobilising the police force.

Four of the arrested suspects will be detained until 26 July, while the fifth suspect will be taken to court in the afternoon to apply for their remand.

It’s unclear how any of them are related to the 6-year-old girl.

Earlier today (23 July), it was reported by The Star that three suspects were brought to the Johor courts under heavy police escort for remand orders.

Girl was reported missing in JB mall on Saturday night

The six-year-old was first reported missing after she disappeared on Saturday (July 21) evening during the Bon Odori Japanese festival at Eco Galleria in JB.

Her mother, 37-year-old Leo Qieo Xin, was selling drinks at a festival booth.

The girl is about 1.2m tall and was last seen wearing a pink Mickey Mouse shirt.

Rewards for her return had risen to RM70,000 (S$20,120) as of the time of writing.

Featured image adapted from China Press.