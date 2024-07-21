6-year-old girl missing at JB mall since 20 July, family files police report

6-year-old girl missing in JB since 8.30pm on 20 July

A six-year-old girl has been missing in JB since the night of 20 July and her mother is currently still looking for any information on her.

The mother of Liao Jiahui (transliterated from Chinese), told China Press that her daughter had gotten separated from her family at the ifood Bon Odori festival in the Eco Galleria in Johor Bahru at around 8.30pm last night.

Ms Liao was wearing a white shirt with a Mickey Mouse pattern at the time.

Girl went missing at Bon Odori festival at Eco Galleria

According to Ms Liao’s mother, her family had been running a stall at the Obon festival at Eco Galleria when the young girl disappeared.

After her disappearance, Ms Liao’s mother took to social media to appeal for help to find her.

Ms Liao is the third of four children and is currently in kindergarten.

Her mother said that she is generally well-behaved and often follows her as she sets up stalls at events. However, the girl was the not type to wander around on her own.

Her mother explained that as she often volunteers at temples, she has close relationships with many temple directors.

Since her daughter went missing, she has notified relatives and friends, including the girl’s godfather and godmother, to search for her together. Unfortunately, there has been no new information so far.

Police received report about missing child at around 12am

Police from the Iskandar Puteri police department told China Press that they received a report from Ms Liao’s parents about her disappearance at around 12am on Sunday (21 July).

As of 1pm, police were still searching and investigating the scene, and several police officers were seen accompanying Ms Liao’s mother.

Officers and a rescue dog named Milo left the scene earlier this afternoon. The festival was laden with too many smells, impeding the search.

Ms Liao’s mother had not slept all night and although she was tired, she still remained at the venue.

She also noted that a rumour on social media saying that her family had received a blackmail call was false.

However, she had received many calls of condolences.

Those with information about the missing girl or may have seen her can contact Ms Liao’s parents (+60-16-954 0623).

Also read: 15-year-old girl missing for 5 days, also went missing last year

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press and China Press.