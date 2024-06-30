15-year-old girl missing for 5 days, also went missing last year

15-year-old girl missing for five days, family friend asks for help

A 15-year-old girl named Asamaphorn Ng has been missing for five days, a family friend posted on Facebook on Sunday (30 June) at 11.45am.

According to Fon B Ployngam’s post, the teen was last seen wearing a navy blue school uniform.

However, this is not the first time the teen has been reported missing.

In 2023, STOMP published an article about two missing teenage girls, one of which was Ms Ng.

Last seen in Hougang

According to Ms Ployngam, Ms Ng’s mother has not been able to reach the teen through any means of communication.

As such, they do not know if she is safe or in danger.

Ms Ng is 172 cm tall and was last seen wearing a navy blue school uniform. She was in Hougang when they last heard from her.

Those with any information on the missing teen can contact Ms Ployngam on Facebook, or call 9678-9128, 9756-7142, or 8149-2951.

Teen also went missing last year

Ms Ng had also gone missing in October 2023.

At the time, she was last seen Block 468B Fernvale Link on 13 October.

STOMP reported that the teen was found a few days later on 18 October.

Featured image adapted from Fon B Ployngam on Facebook