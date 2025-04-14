Grace Fu to lead PAP team in Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC contest, netizens say ‘we need leaders who think ahead & act with purpose’

Grace Fu to lead PAP in Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC contest

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu will helm the People’s Action Party (PAP) team contesting the newly carved-out Jurong East-Bukit Batok Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the next General Election.

The five-member team — described as a dynamic mix of “energy, experience, and empathy” — includes familiar faces and fresh blood. Joining Ms Fu are political newcomer Mr David Hoe, 37, and Mr Lee Hong Chuang, 54, who previously contested Hougang SMC in 2015 and 2020.

Also on the slate are incumbents Mr Murali Pillai, Minister of State for Law and Transport, and Ms Rahayu Mahzam, Minister of State for Health and for Digital Development and Information.

New faces, seasoned leaders in restructured GRC

Mr Hoe currently serves as director of philanthropy at the Majurity Trust, while Mr Lee, an IT professional, has been active in PAP grassroots work for nearly two decades, having chaired the Hougang branch until 2023.

At a press conference on Sunday (14 Apr), Ms Fu said the team’s strength lies in its diversity — with members ranging in age from their 30s to 60s and bringing experience in education, youth issues, community work, law, and women’s affairs.

The newly formed GRC brings together areas from the former Jurong GRC — including Yuhua, Bukit Batok East, Clementi, and parts of Hong Kah North — and will serve a total of 142,510 voters. Ms Fu has been MP for Yuhua since 2006.

Meanwhile, first-term MP Xie Yao Quan will be fielded in the newly established Jurong Central SMC, having previously served the area under Jurong GRC since 2020.

Thanked Amy Khor & Tan Wu Meng for their service

At the event held at the Jurong-Clementi Town Council, Ms Fu expressed her gratitude to Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Sustainability and the Environment, and Dr Tan Wu Meng for their dedicated service in the Hong Kah North and Clementi wards, respectively.

She did not specify whether they are retiring from politics or whether the party will reassign them to other constituencies.

Since 12 Apr, PAP has been steadily unveiling its candidates across Singapore as preparations intensify for the upcoming election. The party is expected to announce more line-ups in the coming days.

Netizens react warmly to announcement

Reactions online were largely supportive, with several netizens calling the team “solid” and “well-balanced”. One netizen said PAP has served the residents of Jurong and Bukit Batok well, and wished Ms Fu and team all the best.

Another commenter commended leaders like Ms Fu “who think ahead and act with purpose” during turbulent times.

A Facebook user shared that they found the lineup to be “great” and led by a “respectable and compassionate” minister.

