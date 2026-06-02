Diner upset with cyclists parking bicycles beside tables inside Margaret Drive Hawker Centre

Margaret Drive Hawker Centre diner complains about bicycles parked beside tables

A diner has taken to social media to criticise a group of cyclists for parking their bicycles beside tables at Margaret Drive Hawker Centre, making it difficult for other patrons to find seating.

Bicycles block seating areas during meal

The incident was shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 1 June.

In the post, the Original Poster (OP) criticised the cyclists for what they felt was inconsiderate behaviour in a public dining area.

According to the OP, the group was having a meal at the hawker centre. However, they had placed their bikes around the area, preventing other patrons from using the tables and seats beside the bicycles.

He expressed frustration at the cyclists’ actions, describing them as “young n energetic but brainless”.

Photos accompanying the post showed several bicycles placed near a large group of people, who were presumably the cyclists.

The bicycles appeared to take up space around the seating area, prompting concerns that other diners could have difficulty finding available seats, especially during peak meal hours.

Netizens mostly agree bicycles should be parked outside

The post soon attracted attention from netizens, with most agreeing that the cyclists should have parked their bicycles outside.

One netizen felt that the cyclists were being inconsiderate for placing their bicycles next to the tables, regardless of how crowded the hawker centre was.

A Facebook user agreed, suggesting that the National Environment Agency (NEA) should put up an advisory for cyclists.

Another commenter called it a “simple case of courtesy to others”, stating that the bicycles should be parked outside the hawker centre.

However, one netizen who claimed to have witnessed the incident defended the cyclists, saying they only brought the bicycles in for a short while due to a sudden downpour.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information and comment.

Also read: Tampines residents struggle to sit, walk at void deck swarmed by nearly 100 parked bicycles

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook & Google Maps.