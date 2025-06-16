Tampines West void deck swarmed by nearly 100 parked bicycles, residents struggle to find space to sit or walk

Tampines residents upset as 100 bicycles take over HDB void deck space

Tampines West residents are growing increasingly frustrated as nearly 100 bicycles have taken over the void deck of Block 803 along Tampines Street 4, leaving little room to walk, sit, or even breathe.

Located just steps from Tampines West MRT station, the void deck has become an unofficial parking lot for cyclists who prefer the shaded space over designated outdoor racks.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the nearby bicycle racks — just 20 to 30 metres away — are largely ignored.

‘No place to rest or relax anymore,’ say residents

The mess has become a major inconvenience for residents, with bicycles blocking walkways and chairs meant for sitting.

“Many people park their bicycles here before taking the MRT to work, but it’s really outrageous,” said Mr Guo (surname transliterated), a 73-year-old retiree. “We [the residents] have to take a detour, and it’s very frustrating to see.”

Another resident, Ms Lin, 60, said the once-serene spot has turned into chaos, pointing out that the chairs meant for resting are now surrounded by bicycles.

“Sometimes it’s hard to find a place downstairs to cool off and chat.”

Cyclists worry that parking outdoors will damage bicycles

During a recent evening visit, the area was seen swarming with cyclists collecting their parked bikes.

Many cited convenience and the sheltered void deck as the main reasons for parking there instead of the outdoor racks.

“I know there are bicycle racks not far away, but they are outdoors,” one cyclist said to an SMDN reporter. “With sun and rain exposure, bicycles get damaged easily.”

Another cyclist added that despite seeing the yellow boxes demarcating bike zones, he had never been fined or warned.

Observers noted that while a few shared bikes were properly parked within the yellow boxes, most personal bicycles were left spilling over and blocking the space.

Some bikes appeared abandoned, rusty, with flat tyres and caked in dust. Strollers and personal mobility devices were also spotted, adding to the clutter.

“Several bicycles have been parked for months without anyone using them,” noted Mr Guo.

Void deck turning into a ‘private car park’

Ms Lin recalled that the situation used to be manageable, but the number of parked bikes has ballooned over time.

“With a bunch of shared bicycles added, this place almost feels like a private car park,” she said.

Mr Guo said authorities have tried to solve the problem by providing more parking spaces and putting up notice boards, but the results seem limited.

Very few cyclists use the bicycle parking areas behind the MRT exit and across the road.

The void deck also has a town council notice board reminding cyclists to park their bicycles in designated areas, to little effect.

Town council exploring solutions with LTA

In response to media queries, Tampines Town Council said they are aware of the issue and acknowledged that it’s especially severe on weekdays due to the block’s proximity to the MRT.

They said they’ve marked yellow boxes, put up notices, and are maintaining the area, but usage of official racks across the road and behind the MRT remains low.

To address the growing chaos, the Town Council is working with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to explore the addition of sheltered bicycle parking. They reiterated their commitment to improving the shared environment and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

