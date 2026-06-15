Man allegedly steals durians from shop in Jurong East, owner makes police report

Man allegedly steals durians from shop in Jurong, caught on CCTV putting them in plastic bags

The boss of a durian shop in Jurong East has made a police report after a man was caught allegedly stealing durians in the early hours of the morning.

According to CCTV footage posted on Facebook by Hojiak Durian & Fruits on Sunday (14 June), the man put several durians into plastic bags.

Man approaches Jurong East shop with plastic bags, fills them with durians

In the video, which had a timestamp of 3.40am on 14 June, the man is seen at the walkway that goes through the closed shop.

He approached a container covered by a canvas sheet that was pulled back, exposing numerous durians inside.

After looking around to check for witnesses, the man, who apparently came prepared with a few plastic bags, started picking up durians one by one and putting them in a bag.

He also picked up a durian that had fallen onto the floor.

Man fills 3 bags with durians & leaves

When one bag was full, the man took another bag and started putting durians into it.

He continued doing this until he had three bags full of durians.

After filling all the bags, he gave the canvas a cursory tug so that it covered more of the remaining durians, then left with his haul.

Jurong East durian shop boss threatens to make police report

Addressing the man in the caption, Hojiak said if he had no money to buy durian, he could have received a “treat” from the shop.

He could also have used the recently disbursed Community Development Council (CDC) Vouchers to purchase durians instead of committing an illegal act.

He had till the end of Sunday to return and make payment, it added.

If nobody comes forward by that deadline, the boss has said that he will make a police report.

Man allegedly steals 9 durians worth S$240

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the shop’s 27-year-old owner Mr Zhou (transliterated from Mandarin) said some durians were placed outside his shop and covered with canvas as a lot of stock had arrived recently.

However, that morning, his staff found the canvas in disarray and some “holes” in the durian piles, so they checked CCTV footage.

The man was seen pulling back the canvas, causing a few durians to fall to the floor. This startled him, and he left.

But he returned about five minutes later with plastic bags and filled them with a total of nine durians.

The durians he allegedly stole were Black Thorn durians worth a total of S$240, Mr Zhou added.

Man had patronsised shop before

Mr Zhou noted that the man had patronised his shop before, but had not been seen for more than a year.

Thus, he professed to be perplexed at the man’s actions on Sunday.

By posting the CCTV footage on Facebook, the durian shop boss hoped he would return to make payment.

Nevertheless, a police report has already been made, he added.

“Actually, if he had financial difficulties, he could have told us and we would have treated him to durian. He shouldn’t have resorted to stealing,” Mr Zhou maintained.

Also read: Man allegedly steals durian from shop in Chinatown, owner makes police report

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Featured image adapted from Hojiak Durian & Fruits – Jurong East on Facebook.