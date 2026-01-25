Man allegedly steals durian from shop in Chinatown, owner makes police report

Man allegedly steals durian from Chinatown shop, seen putting 2 boxes in backpack

A durian shop in Chinatown has made a police report after a man was caught allegedly stealing durian.

According to CCTV footage posted on Instagram by 99 Old Trees on 21 Jan, the man discreetly put two boxes into his bag.

Man picks up 2 boxes of durian outside Chinatown shop

In the post, 99 Old Trees co-founder Kelvin Tan quipped that they had witnessed the “greatest magic show in Singapore’s history”.

The footage, which had a time stamp of 2.46pm on 15 Jan, showed the bespectacled man outside the shop, wearing a white T-shirt and jeans and carrying a black backpack.

He promptly picks up two boxes of durian from the display.

Holding the boxes in his right hand, he approaches the shop, seemingly about to pay for them.

Durian apparently vanishes from man’s hands

Another CCTV camera showed the man walking inside the shop, but the boxes seemed to magically vanish from his hand.

He then wandered around the shop as if nothing had happened.

As he walked towards the exit, he stopped to look at the display counter.

“Basket. This guy still can Geh siao KKJ stop and stare,” Mr Tan said.

Man allegedly inserts durian into his backpack

Unknown to the man, the shop had a “third discreet camera” installed, Mr Tan said.

Its footage showed that just before stepping into the store, he appeared to have surreptitiously inserted the boxes into his backpack.

Describing him as “David Copperfield”, Mr Tan called the act a “two-box sliding manoeuvre”.

Chinatown shop makes police report

The video concluded with Mr Tan walking towards Police Cantonment Complex, which is conveniently just across the road from his shop.

“Good luck escaping Changi Prison,” he told the man, presumably about to make a police report.

In a subsequent Instagram Story, 99 Old Trees revealed that the police had identified the suspect.

However, he asked the police to give him “one chance” if they can, as they do not want to ruin someone’s life.

In the caption of the earlier Instagram post, the shop appeared to sympathise with the man, saying:

But seriously ah, if you really feel like eating and living on hard times, let us know. We treat you.

Featured image adapted from @99oldtrees on Instagram.