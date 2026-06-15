RSAF flies simulated combat missions in Alaska alongside 60 foreign aircraft, wins 3 awards

Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) wins three awards at major Alaska air exercise

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has clinched three awards at Exercise Red Flag – Alaska, a large-scale multinational air combat exercise involving more than 60 foreign aircraft from countries including Belgium, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

RSAF takes part in Exercise Red Flag – Alaska

The exercise, hosted by the United States Air Force (USAF), was held at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska from 28 May to 12 June.

The RSAF deployed 10 F-16 and eight F-15SG fighter aircraft, along with more than 250 personnel from its Peace Carvin II and Peace Carvin V detachments.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), RSAF personnel trained alongside over 2,100 USAF military personnel and more than 60 aircraft from participating nations.

During the exercise, a series of air combat and strike training missions were carried out in a simulated combat environment.

The realistic air-to-air and air-to-ground missions allowed RSAF personnel to sharpen their operational competencies and combat readiness, MINDEF said, in a news release on Sunday (14 June).

RSAF clinches three awards at exercise

The RSAF’s strong showing at the exercise earned it three awards available to participating nations.

The Peace Carvin II detachment won the Top Sorties Generated award while Captain Kenneth Ong secured the Top Mission Commander award.

Meanwhile, the Peace Carvin V detachment received the Top Fighter Generation Squadron award, recognising the high standards of the ground crew in generating and sustaining combat-ready aircraft.

In a Facebook post on 14 June, the RSAF described the awards as “a fantastic achievement by all involved”.

Testament to professionalism and dedication of RSAF

Lieutenant Colonel Zhang Jianwei, Commander of the RSAF’s Peace Carvin II detachment, said the exercise featured a diverse range of demanding and complex mission scenarios.

“The awards received by our personnel are a testament to the professionalism and dedication of our airmen and women, as well as the high training standards that the RSAF upholds,” he said.

The USAF’s Deployed Forces Commander for the exercise, Colonel Christopher Austin, also praised the Singapore contingent, saying the RSAF stood out for its capabilities and professionalism in executing tactical air operations.

MINDEF said the exercise provides Singapore’s air force with opportunities to benchmark itself against leading air forces while strengthening defence ties and interoperability with partner nations.

Also read: RSAF plane brings another 81 S’poreans home from Middle East, seats also given to other nationals

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Featured image adapted from The Republic of Singapore Air Force on Facebook.