RSAF plane brings another 81 S’poreans home from Middle East, seats also given to other nationals

RSAF plane repatriates another 81 Singaporeans home, bringing total to almost 300

An aircraft from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has returned to Singapore after evacuating Singaporeans from Jeddah amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a Facebook post on Friday (13 March), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport arrived in Singapore at 5.59am.

A total of 81 Singaporeans and their dependents returned on the aircraft.

Extra seats extended to other nationals

After prioritising Singaporeans who had registered for evacuation, spare seats on the aircraft were offered to nationals from several other countries.

These included citizens of Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

MINDEF said the move reflected international cooperation during crises.

“This is in the spirit of solidarity, just as how other countries have assisted Singaporeans in returning home in past crises.”

Nearly 300 Singaporeans repatriated by SAF

The aircraft departed Changi Air Base (East) for Jeddah on 12 March, a MINDEF press release on 13 March said.

According to MINDEF, the operation marks the second deployment of the RSAF MRTT aircraft to Saudi Arabia.

Across both missions, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has supported the return of 299 Singaporeans and their dependents from the Middle East.

MINDEF added that the SAF remains prepared to safeguard the safety and security of Singaporeans.

ICA officers have been assisting returning travellers at Changi Airport

Meanwhile, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said its officers were deployed at Changi Airport over the past week to support the returning passengers.

In a Facebook post on 11 March, ICA said officers facilitated the arrival of evacuation flights on 7, 8 and 11 March, ensuring a smooth clearance process.

They also identified travellers requiring additional assistance, including elderly passengers and wheelchair users, and helped expedite their immigration clearance.

The authority welcomed those returning home, wishing them “a restful time with your loved ones.”

