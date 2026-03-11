RSAF plane repatriates 218 S’poreans & dependents from Saudi Arabia, families welcome them at Changi Airport

RSAF plane returns from Saudi Arabia on 11 March with 218 stranded Singaporeans and dependents on board

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft returned to Singapore on Wednesday (11 March) with 218 Singaporeans and their dependents on board.

The military flight had been deployed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to help repatriate Singaporeans who were unable to leave the region.

The aircraft landed at Singapore Changi Airport at 6.02am, where family members were waiting to welcome their loved ones home.

Stranded Singaporeans board RSAF plane in Saudi Arabia

On Monday (9 March), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) activated the RSAF to conduct repatriation flights from Saudi Arabia.

Many commercial airlines and airports in the region were unable to resume normal operations due to the ongoing conflict, making it difficult for Singaporeans to leave.

As such, the RSAF deployed an A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft to Riyadh to bring Singaporeans home safely.

Photos provided by MINDEF showed Singaporeans of all ages boarding the aircraft in the Saudi capital.

The passengers included families with young children, many wearing smiles of relief as they prepared to depart.

RSAF personnel were also seen assisting elderly passengers as they boarded the aircraft.

Passenger teared up upon hearing ‘welcome home’ announcement

The MRTT departed Riyadh on Tuesday night (10 March) with the 218 passengers on board.

After landing in Singapore early the next morning, Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad greeted the passengers on the tarmac.

In a Facebook post, Mr Zaqy shared that some of the returnees had been stranded in the region for several days with no commercial flights available.

Others had been caught close to the conflict. One passenger reportedly saw armed drones flying past their apartment, while another heard explosions near where they were sheltering.

“When I touched down and heard the pilot say the words ‘welcome home’, I teared up,” a passenger shared.

Many were later seen reuniting with relieved family members waiting at Changi Airport.

Second repatriation flight planned for 12 March

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong said the Government had arranged several commercial flights to help Singaporeans return from the Middle East.

However, he noted that some locations remain inaccessible via commercial routes, which led to the deployment of the RSAF aircraft.

He also urged Singaporeans still in the region to ensure they are eRegistered with MFA, so the authorities can reach them quickly if needed.

The RSAF is planning a second MRTT flight to Saudi Arabia on Thursday (12 March) to continue supporting the assisted departure of Singaporeans from the Middle East.

Mr Zaqy also thanked the RSAF personnel who volunteered for the mission.

This is our duty. To bring Singaporeans home, back to their families and loved ones, safe and sound.

Featured image courtesy of MINDEF and adapted from The Republic of Singapore Air Force on Facebook.

