‘Are you building a new toilet?’: S’pore man baffled after cousin spends over 2 hours showering

Singapore man wonders what people do in the bathroom after cousin spends two hours showering

A man in Singapore was left baffled after his cousin purportedly spent more than two hours in the bathroom, prompting him to wonder what exactly people do during such lengthy shower sessions.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday (1 June), user @abrahamdelaure hilariously questioned why some people take so long to shower.

The video began with the Original Poster (OP) asking whether he was the only one puzzled by people who spend hours in the bathroom.

“Why do some people go into the toilet, and when they shower, they shower for two hours?” he asked.

Unable to wrap his head around such lengthy bathroom visits, he jokingly added: “What are you doing in the toilet? Are you building a new toilet?”

“Are you playing chess with Voldemort?” he quipped, before making another joke involving Nagini, the snake from the Harry Potter series.

Cousin spends two hours in the bathroom

The OP then recounted a recent experience involving his cousin.

According to him, he had just returned home from work when his cousin entered the bathroom.

Instead of a quick shower, however, she allegedly remained inside for two hours.

He also poked fun at what he claimed was his cousin’s explanation for taking so long.

Imitating her, he said she would shout from inside the bathroom: “Oh, I need to put hair mask.”

In response, he cheekily joked: “Nothing is gonna mask that smell of yours.”

Netizens share their own shower habits

The playful rant struck a chord with many netizens, who began sharing their own shower experiences in the comments.

One netizen claimed they typically spend three and a half hours showering.

Another joked that people who take such long showers are “playing with bubbles, having a concert, and making potions”.

A third said they sometimes end up doom-scrolling while sitting on the toilet and forget they were supposed to shower.

Cousin actually spent two-and-a-half hours showering

Speaking to MS News, Abraham, a content creator, said the incident took place on 1 June.

He revealed that his cousin had actually spent even longer than two hours in the bathroom that day.

“She was still in the toilet while I was doing the video. It took a total of two and a half hours for her to finish showering,” he said, noting that his own showers typically take around 30 minutes.

When asked whether this was the first time she had taken so long, Abraham replied: “I think this was the fourth time. So now, if she’s coming over, I use the toilet first.”

“‘Cause ain’t nobody got time for that. She’s probably having a concert in there,” he added jokingly.

Also read: S’pore TikToker says boyfriend insists she showers upon arriving home, netizens agree with him

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Featured image adapted from @abrahamdelaure on TikTok.