S’pore TikToker says boyfriend insists she showers upon arriving home, netizens agree with him

Singapore TikToker’s boyfriend insists she showers upon arriving home

In a recent TikTok video, user @wafflenessa shared about a “stupid rule” her boyfriend insists on.

Filming herself in a car, she shared that she was heading out to pick her partner up from a friend’s house.

While she didn’t mind going out of her way to fetch her boyfriend, she lamented that he would insist on her showering upon arriving home.

“It does not make sense at all,” she said, adding that all she did was use the elevator and enter the car.

Despite finding the rule a little excessive, she still adheres to it, claiming that “love is blind”.

Since posting, the video has amassed over 200,000 views and 400 comments.

TikToker disagrees with boyfriend, questions where ‘dirty air’ starts

The TikToker, who identified as Vanessa Chia, told MS News that she follows her boyfriend’s rule as she has “no choice”.

His reasoning is apparently that the air outside the house is dirty.

“Common areas are dirty. As long as I step out of the house and take the lift down, I’ll definitely have to shower,” said the 27-year-old content creator.

Ms Chia however, disagrees with this reasoning:

If outside air is dirty, the moment I open the windows at home, does that mean everything in my home becomes dirty?

She also extended the logic to landed properties with multiple floors — asking if residents would be considered dirty when they head downstairs from their bedrooms.

“Where does dirty air start then?” she asked.

Referencing other netizens’ comments, Ms Chia pointed out that such rules might be enforced by parents as their children are growing up.

Most netizens agree with TikToker’s boyfriend

Many netizens, in fact, agreed with the TikToker’s boyfriend, saying that they adhere to the rule too.

“I do it too,” one said, adding that they cannot stand the “outside ick” on their bed.

“The air outside your house is different,” another claimed.

This user proved to be even more extreme, saying they would wash their hair as long as they stepped out of the door.

“I do this to my husband, too,” one user shared. They added that just changing clothes is not sufficient, as “germs” from the car seat would already be on one’s skin.

Also read: MS Explains: Is showering daily necessary? Experts say bathing too much might also be an issue

Featured image adapted from @wafflenessa on TikTok and Cunaplus_M.Faba on Canva.