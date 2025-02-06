Is showering daily necessary? Experts say bathing too much might also be an issue

MS Explains: Is it necessary to shower everyday?

Taking a shower has surprisingly become a controversial topic among Singaporeans on TikTok over the past few weeks.

The viral debate began in late January when user Steph Leong was among the first to broach the issue.

She urged those in Singapore to shower in the morning, adding that it is basic courtesy to the people they will interact with throughout the day.

The issue has somewhat divided the nation into camps, where some have the strong opinion that there’s no need to shower every morning.

We look into what experts have to say about the matter.

Singaporeans debate morning showers

The shower debate has taken over the ‘for you’ pages of most people in Singapore, with some users explaining why they don’t shower in the morning.

These individuals admit to skipping morning showers, with one stating they already lack sleep and cannot wake up earlier to add it to their routine.

Another said they simply use body wipes and deodorant and that is enough to stop them from smelling.

Videos from users who said they did not bathe in the morning were met with criticism expressing they should be more considerate of other people, especially when taking public transport.

Malaysian netizens from across the strait have also joined the discussion, claiming they have also been victims of Singaporeans who don’t shower in the morning.

This birthed the jab “Mandilah Singapura” (Bathe, Singapore), a play on the Singapore national anthem and tagline, “Majulah Singapura” (Onward, Singapore). A diss track on the topic was even been made, rubbing salt into the wound.

How often do Singaporeans shower?

Contrary to what this trend implied about the Singaporean population, 70% of 2,188 respondents polled on Answers.sg claimed they showered two to three times a day.

A total of 24% said that they shower only once per day, with 18% preferring to do this part of their daily hygiene routine in the evening and 6% in the morning.

This result is echoed by a survey by The New Paper published in Sept 2024 — although a slightly lower 66.2% of respondents said they shower twice a day.

Notably, the results show that the number of people who shower twice daily dropped to 55.4% during the weekends.

Meanwhile, 29.2% of those who answered this survey said they take one shower per day during weekdays.

In particular, respondents with less physically demanding jobs or commutes, which means less exposure to elements, expressed that they don’t feel the need to shower as frequently.

Is there such a thing as showering too much?

According to Dr Robert H. Shmerling, member of the faculty at Harvard Medical School, the belief that showering daily is a neccessity is a result of habits, social norms, and shower products being marketed for frequent use.

In fact, mainstream medical articles suggest that showering daily does us more harm than good.

Dr Shmerling wrote that washing and scrubbing removes natural oils and good bacteria, resulting to dry, irritated, and itchy skin.

Additionally, antibacterial soaps kill off normal bacteria while the water with which we clean ourselves may contain heavy metals, chlorine, pesticides, and other chemicals that can potentially trigger problems.

Dr Schmerling explained:

Our immune systems need a certain amount of stimulation by normal microorganisms, dirt, and other environmental exposures in order to create protective antibodies and ‘immune memory’.

He went on to note that while “overcleaning” will not likely cause a health issue, it also doesn’t improve one’s health.

How often do experts recommend we shower?

Showering two to three times a week is enough for many people and may even prove more beneficial to one’s health, according to WebMD.

However, the medically reviewed article also suggests that it still largely depends on one’s lifestyle and environment.

Someone who spends hours outdoors under the heat of the sun will need to bathe more than a person who stays indoors or in a cool environment.

Genetics also play a role in this conversation.

80% to 95% of East Asians carry a mutation on the ABCC11 gene that makes them unable to produce body odour.

As sex, genetics, age and diet influence body odour, these may be factors to consider when determining the shower routine that works best for each individual.

More to smelling fresh than just showering

However, even if someone is not genetically predisposed to body odour, they may still develop a musty smell from sleeping on a mattress or bed sheets that have absorbed hours of body oils, sweat, and dead skin cells.

Dermatologists have shared that a human sheds about 30,000 skin cells every minute.

So, a buildup of this organic matter may be the perfect environment for bacteria and the ideal feeding ground for microscopic dust mites.

Therefore, apart from showering, maintaining clean sheets and changing them at least once every two weeks plays a part in smelling fresh.

Individuals may also refer to their skin’s condition to determine how often they should bathe, as those who have allergies or oily skin will need to shower more often than people who have dry skin.

As for whether it’s best to shower in the morning or evening, dermatologist Dr Alok Vij said there’s no definitive answer and that each has its own set of benefits.

Taking a shower in the morning cleanses the skin and preps it for skincare products while showering at night removes grime and dirt accumulated throughout the day.

