Woman in India asks for divorce because husband only bathes once a month

Woman in India seeks divorce over husband’s monthly bathing habit

A woman in India recently sought a divorce from her husband for an unusual reason: his infrequent bathing, which he only did once a month.

According to India Today, her discomfort with his body odour became unbearable just 40 days into their marriage.

In search of a resolution, the woman approached a family counselling centre in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, expressing that she could no longer live with a man who maintained such poor personal hygiene.

Husband sprinkles holy water on himself instead of taking bath

Officials were taken aback when they spoke to her husband, who revealed that he bathed only once or twice a month.

Instead of regular showers, he would sprinkle himself with gangajal — sacred water from the River Ganges — once a week.

Throughout their entire 40-day marriage, he had only bathed six times, which was solely due to his wife’s persistent urging.

Police get involved

The couple often engaged in heated arguments over this issue, prompting the woman to return to her parents’ home.

Consequently, her family filed a police complaint to initiate divorce proceedings.

Despite her husband’s agreement to improve his hygiene habits, the woman remains adamant about their separation.

Authorities advised the couple to resume counselling sessions starting 22 Sept.

Also read: ‘They all smell bad’: Woman complains about NSFs’ hygiene, netizens jump to their defence

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MosayMay on Canva, for illustration purposes only.