‘They all smell bad’: Woman complains about NSFs’ hygiene, netizens jump to their defence

Internet slams woman for complaining that NSFs smell bad

A woman has been slammed for criticising a group of NSFs on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page over their “bad” smell.

She then complained about their hygiene, or lack thereof.

Many netizens were appalled by the woman’s lack of respect for the NS men.

Woman takes picture of NSFs at bus stop

On Monday (8 July), the woman took to Facebook to share her dissatisfaction with the group of army men.

“They all smell bad. Really bad. Are they not taught to maintain their hygiene in the army,” the caption read.

The picture showed several men clad in Singapore’s green army uniform with large bags matching their attire.

The group of men — who appeared to be NSFs — seemed to be gathered at a bus stop.

Netizens slam woman for complaining

After viewing the post, many Facebook users were outraged by the woman’s complaint, suggesting that her remarks were ignorant and that she should “join the army” to experience the hardships first-hand.

Others also jokingly mentioned that the scent was the “smell of service to the country”.

Overall, many Facebook users urged the woman to be more “grateful” for the men’s service to Singapore, noting that her son may one day be a part of this group.

