Man in China throws puppy on ground after night market pet vendor refused to give him refund

Man throws puppy on the ground after pet vendor refused to give him refund

A middle-aged man threw a puppy on the ground after a pet vendor at the Fengqinggang Night Market in Guangxi, China, refused to refund him for his purchase.

According to the In News, the man had just bought the puppy from the vendor an hour earlier, but regretted his purchase as soon as he took the animal home.

He returned to the stall with the puppy, demanding a full refund, but the vendor refused, saying the puppy was in good health.

This led to an argument, which caused the man to lose control of his emotions.

Puppy dies after man throws it on ground twice

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows a woman handing the man the puppy before he threw it on the ground with force.

Another woman tried to stop him, but the man picked up the dog to slam it a second time.

In a subsequent clip, the woman is seen crying over the puppy — which reportedly died on the spot due to serious injuries — in one corner of the stall.

An eyewitness said the dog seemed to be about two months old, CTWANT reported.

“It seemed that a girl took it to cremate it,” they added.

Netizens condemn animal abuse

The man’s actions drew criticism from netizens, who believe he should not have purchased the puppy if he was not prepared to be responsible for it.

“You can choose not to buy it if you don’t like it, but don’t harm its life”, one commenter reportedly wrote.

Some have also called for authorities to strengthen laws on animal protection to prevent such violence from happening again.

Meanwhile, others encouraged people to adopt instead of buying pet animals.

Following the viral incident, relevant staff at Fengqinggang Night Market said local authorities have intervened to investigate the matter, Southern Metropolis Daily wrote.

