Trump announces US-Iran deal & attends UFC White House event on 80th birthday

Donald Trump claims Iran deal complete on 80th birthday, announces toll-free opening of Strait of Hormuz

United States (US) President Donald Trump had an eventful 80th birthday, with the announcement of a US-Iran interim peace deal and a cage fight on the White House lawn.

The deal is set to be signed this Friday (19 June) and is understood to cover a 60-day period centred on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Trump claims Iran deal includes toll-free travel of Strait of Hormuz

President Trump began his war on Iran over three months ago on 28 Feb, a decision which has led to thousands of deaths and soaring energy prices worldwide.

For weeks, Trump’s goal of a favourable Iran deal has remained elusive.

Despite both nations agreeing to a ceasefire on 8 April, the fragile truce has been violated on multiple occasions.

On 15 June, Trump announced on Truth Social that he had completed a deal with Iran.

“I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade,” the US President declared.

In a second post, Trump boasted that he was the first President to help the Middle East “achieve real peace“.

Iran confirmed that the end of military operations would be announced today.

Additionally, the negotiations on a final agreement between the two nations will take place over 60 days.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Trump claimed that the deal includes an agreement from Iran not to obtain nuclear weapons.

“As far as regime change, I never cared about regime change,” he further alleged.

Trump cageside at UFC White House event on his birthday

Following the announcement, Trump attended the controversial Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event on the south lawn of the White House.

Dubbed “UFC Freedom 250”, the event is linked to the 250th anniversary of US independence.

Notably, though, it does not take place on Independence Day, 4 July. Instead, the event falls on Trump’s birthday, 14 June, which also happens to be US Flag Day.

Trump sat at cageside with his good friend, UFC President Dana White.

The first five fights saw exciting finishes, including the featherweight Diego Lopes, representing Brazil and Mexico, knocking out American fighter Steve Garcia in the opening bout.

Also read: Trump threatens to send Iran ‘back to the Stone Ages where they belong’, says US on track to complete war

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Featured image adapted from @WhiteHouse on X and Avash Media on Wikimedia Commons.