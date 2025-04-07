Four Star has bed frames & sheet sets from S$57 at its 57th anniversary sale

Four Star 57th anniversary sale has huge discounts on mattresses & bedding accessories

If you’ve been waking up feeling more tired than when you went to sleep, it might be time to rethink your bed situation.

Maybe your mattress has seen better days, or your bed frame creaks like the floorboards in a haunted house flick. Or maybe you just feel like a fresh start — because let’s be honest, there’s nothing like a well-made bed in a beautifully put-together bedroom.

Whatever the reason, now’s your chance to switch things up with Four Star’s 57th anniversary sale, happening at two of its outlets from 9 to 13 April.

Get bed frames from S$57 & storage beds from S$157

A solid bed frame can make all the difference — not just for style, but for support and stability, too. And from just S$57 with selected mattress purchases during the Four Star anniversary sale (cheaper than the typical bill at your favourite hotpot restaurant), this offer is almost too good to be true.

Need extra storage? From just S$157 (also with selected mattress purchases), you can grab a sleek storage bed that tucks away extra bedding, seasonal clothing, and spare towels, helping you keep things neat and maintain that minimalist aesthetic.

Both bed frames and storage beds come in two materials — leather or fabric — with over 100 colours and more than 20 headboard designs, so you can customise to your heart’s content.

They’re also available in single, super single, queen, king, or even custom sizes, ensuring the perfect fit for your space.

Mattresses & sofas at special prices

Of course, a bed frame would literally be incomplete without a mattress.

A queen-sized pocketed spring mattress starts at just S$570 during the Four Star anniversary sale, giving you the comfort you need for better sleep — plus the satisfaction of knowing you’ve scored an amazing deal.

If you’re looking for mattresses in different sizes, Four Star’s got you covered with options in single, super single, and king. But it’s not just about size — the brand’s mattresses also offer all kinds of unique features.

For instance, the Detense Cooling mattress is designed to keep you cool during warm nights, while the Chiro Back Care mattress offers targeted relief for your spine, promoting better posture.

There’s also the Tencel mattress, which isn’t just ultra-soft and breathable, but environmentally friendly and gentle on sensitive skin.

All mattresses feature individual pocketed springs and are treated to be anti-bacterial and dust-mite resistant, ensuring a cleaner, healthier sleep environment.

Besides your bedroom, you’ll spend most of your time in the living room, whether you’re unwinding after a long day, enjoying a movie, or spending time with family.

Four Star has sofas starting at just S$570 at the anniversary sale. Choose from fabric sofas — which are water-, stain-, and scratch-resistant, as well as kid- and pet-friendly — or leather sofas, known for their high durability and resistance to odours.

With new arrivals now available, you’ll find even more stylish options to suit your space. And like the bed frames, both fabric and leather sofas come in a variety of colours, making it easy to find the perfect match for your home.

Bedding & bath accessories from S$15

After you’ve nailed down your bed frame, mattress, and sofa, don’t forget those finishing touches that make all the difference in comfort and style.

Fluffy bath towels are now just S$15 (down from the usual S$69) — an affordable way to feel pampered every time you step out of the shower.

If you’re looking to stay cool without the AC blasting all night, check out the summer light quilts, now available from S$49 to S$59 (originally priced between S$89 and S$99).

Protecting your new mattress is important, too, so pick up a waterproof mattress protector, on sale from just S$69 to S$99 (usually S$89 to S$149), and top it off with a fitted sheet set, starting from S$57 (down from S$119).

Happening at Four Star Woodlands outlet & Ubi pop-up store from 9 to 13 April

As if all these discounts weren’t enough, you can look forward to these exclusive benefits when you shop during the Four Star anniversary sale (terms and conditions apply):

Free delivery

GST absorbed

Free taxi or ride-hailing claim upon checkout

Interest-free instalment plan for up to 12 months for DBS, POSB, OCBC, and AMEX cardholders

Up to 15 years’ warranty

With that, here are the details you’ll need to plan your trip to the sale:



Four Star Mattress & Furniture at Woodlands 11

Address: 11 Woodlands Close, #01-02, Singapore 737853

Dates: 9 – 13 April

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm

Nearest MRT station: Admiralty



Four Star Ubi Wintech Pop-up Store

Address: 6 Ubi Road 1, Wintech Centre #01-10, Singapore 408726

Dates: 9 – 13 April

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm

Nearest MRT station: Ubi

Pro tip: head to the Woodlands 11 outlet for mattresses and sofas, and the Ubi Road outlet for mattresses and bedding accessories.

For more information, visit the official website and follow Four Star on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest updates and events.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image courtesy of Four Star, for illustration purposes only.