‘Mentally draining’: Redditor slams GE2025 campaigns, calls out election parties for handing out freebies & smear tactics

As Singapore dives headfirst into the nine-day campaigning blitz for GE2025, political parties have been pulling out all the stops to woo voters.

While some Singaporeans are fired up for the rallies and election buzz sweeping across the island, not everyone is feeling the hype.

One Redditor recently took to the r/askSingapore subreddit to vent their frustrations, calling this election season “mentally draining” and accusing political parties of prioritising freebies over meaningful campaigning.

Redditor says GE2025 is ‘mentally draining’

Sharing their experience, the OP said that now that they are “more politically aware”, they found this year’s General Election particularly exhausting.

They cited the endless flood of campaign materials on social media and criticised what they called the “low-quality” arguments coming from all sides.

Political parties, the OP stressed, should focus clearly on what they “stand for” and what voters would actually gain by supporting them.

“What I care about, is what you can do for the country/constituency, how you can work with us and what you value,” they wrote.

‘Stop with the smear campaigns,’ OP pleads

Beyond the noise, the Redditor also called out the constant “smear campaigns” and the distribution of freebies like ice cream, toothbrushes, and umbrellas.

“I really don’t care if the other party wants to look left and right, is not gay, or is made of blue-collared workers,” the OP said bluntly.

They argued that the focus should be on “why we SHOULD vote for YOU. Not why we SHOULD NOT vote for OTHERS [sic]”.

In their view, truly strong political parties wouldn’t need to resort to tearing others down, nor engage in “low-level exchanges”.

Netizens divided over OP’s hot take

The post quickly sparked discussion, racking up around 271 upvotes and a slew of responses from fellow netizens.

One user argued that compared to GE2020, this year’s candidates were “carrying themselves pretty well,” noting that previous elections had seen “very low blows”.

However, others disagreed. One commenter sympathised with the OP and felt that GE2025 felt “worse” than ever, describing it as a “race to the bottom” when it came to political attacks.

Meanwhile, a younger netizen — not yet eligible to vote — shared that while attending rallies and browsing campaign materials online, they noticed that most Singaporeans seemed “apathetic or too lazy” to dig into what each party actually stood for.

“They are tryna stir entertainment and interest thru the heckling of other parties as a form of party branding,” the user added.

