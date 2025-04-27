Little India resident says Minister of State Alvin Tan has ‘no guts to face residents’, deletes Facebook post after Minister responds

Little India resident clashes with PAP team during house visit, says Alvin Tan ‘lacked guts’ to face him directly

Tensions flared in Little India recently after a resident publicly accused the People’s Action Party (PAP) of dodging confrontation during a house visit.

Mr Sugumaran Supramaniam, a resident at Blk 672A Klang Lane, claimed in a Facebook post that a heated exchange broke out when the PAP team, led by Minister of State Alvin Tan, visited his estate on 25 April.

However, he later deleted the post.

Resident refuses flier, says issues still unresolved

According to Mr Sugumaran’s now-deleted post, a PAP volunteer approached him around 4pm and offered a campaign flyer featuring Mr Tan. He refused to accept it, citing long-standing, unresolved complaints about his estate.

He alleged that despite raising complaints “many times” with both Mr Tan and the Residents’ Committee (RC) chairman, nothing satisfactory had been done.

The post further alleged that after he said these to the volunteer, things escalated.

“The RC chairman immediately came in front of me shaking his leg like a gangster,” Mr Sugumaran wrote.

“I politely told him: ‘Brother, I know where you stay — would you like me to come in front of your house and shake my leg? Don’t be a gangster. Respect your organisation!’”

Sugumaran said he was told Mr Tan would personally meet him later, but by 6.45pm, no one had appeared.

“If as an MP and a Minister you don’t even have the guts to face your residents… it shows a lot about your character. And please next time don’t send your PAP goons — be a man, come to my house directly. Anytime, my gate open!!!!”

Despite the strong words, the original post was later removed.

‘We always engage residents respectfully’: Alvin Tan

On 26 April, Mr Tan responded publicly on Facebook, providing his side of the story.

He said the resident had raised concerns about migrant workers congregating in common areas, but the team chose to leave after it became clear that “a helpful conversation wasn’t possible”.

“Our team always engages residents respectfully,” Mr Tan wrote.

He added that his team “left politely to prevent further escalation”.

Minister says resident ‘suddenly snapped’ after years of engagement

Mr Tan revealed he was familiar with Mr Sugumaran and had even met his family before. Previously, the resident had sent “appreciative messages” about the team’s efforts.

However, relations apparently soured in September 2023.

“He suddenly snapped and turned nasty… accusing me of not doing anything to solve the issue,” Mr Tan said.

“That is untrue.”

Mr Tan detailed the steps taken in response to resident feedback:

Tan outlined steps he and his team had taken in response to feedback from residents:

Rest areas: Designated the Blk 668 Multipurpose Hall and Racecourse Bus Interchange as spaces for migrant workers to rest. Community group (OMG): Formed Our Migrant Guests, a volunteer-led effort to engage migrant workers and guide them away from void decks. Increased patrols: More Auxiliary Police patrols were introduced to address safety and noise issues.

He even shared that he had personally gone “incognito” to observe the situation firsthand.

Alvin Tan urges residents to stay respectful

Despite the public drama, Mr Tan adopted a reconciliatory tone, thanking residents and volunteers for helping to manage the sensitive issue.

“When we meet, we must respect one another, even if we have disagreements,” he said.

“I hope this individual reflects on his actions. My door is always open if he wishes to engage constructively.”

