5 migrant workers sent to hospital after accident involving lorry & car in Punggol, driver arrested

Five migrant workers were sent to the hospital after a lorry they were in was involved in an accident with a car.

The incident took place on Saturday (1 March) evening at a road junction in Punggol, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Lorry lost control after hitting car

An eyewitness told the paper that after the lorry collided with the car, it lost control and veered up onto the pavement.

A photo showed that the front of the lilac-coloured lorry had mounted the kerb.

It then hit the hoarding of a nearby construction site.

The vehicle’s front was badly damaged, with debris scattered on the road.

Unfortunately, at least two migrant workers sitting in the back of the lorry were injured.

A photo showed one of them lying on his stomach with a bloodied forehead and blood splattered nearby. Another lay on his back, his sleeve stained with blood.

A 33-year-old migrant worker from the nearby worksite said he and several colleagues rushed out when they heard a loud bang.

Two of the injured workers were in bad condition as they had pained expressions and could barely speak, he added.

Several of them stayed to comfort those injured till the authorities arrived.

Lorry driver initially shocked beyond words

The driver of the lorry, who was initially shocked beyond words, told Shin Min that three of them were seated in front and three others were in the back.

They were on the way to pick up other workers to ferry back to the dormitory, he said.

He added that while he wasn’t badly hurt, his colleagues were sent to the hospital.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 6.40pm on 1 March.

It took place at the junction of Punggol East and Punggol Central, and involved a car and a lorry.

Five lorry passengers were sent to the hospital in a conscious state. They were aged between 25 and 45.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, said four of them were conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital while one more was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Two more people were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Lorry driver arrested for dangerous driving

Additionally, SPF said the lorry driver was arrested for dangerous driving.

He is a 41-year-old man, it added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

