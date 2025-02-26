Impractical to ban ferrying workers in lorries, will lead to higher costs for S’poreans: Amy Khor

Financial constraints & operational challenges to banning ferrying of workers in lorries

Despite a number of accidents over the years involving migrant workers being ferried at the back of lorries, it’s “not a practical solution” for the Government to ban such a practice.

This is due to “financial constraints” and “operational challenges” for smaller companies, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor on Wednesday (26 Feb).

Ban on ferrying workers in lorries ‘well-intentioned’ but not practical

Dr Khor was replying in Parliament to a question from Nee Soon MP Louis Ng, on how the Ministry of Transport will address feedback on banning the transport of workers in the back of lorries.

She acknowledged that some have suggested such a ban, saying:

While this suggestion is well-intentioned, it is not a practical solution for some contractors.

Some SMEs need to ensure both workers & equipment arrive at the same time

Dr Khor said it’s “neither practical nor viable” for many small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to use different vehicles and drivers to transport a few workers separately from their equipment and goods.

For example, some in specialist trades usually transport a small crew of workers and equipment to several locations in one day.

They need to ensure both the workers and equipment can arrive at the site simultaneously to minimise downtime, she added.

Ban not feasible due to shortage of bus drivers

Dr Khor pointed out that many workers in larger projects are already transported in buses to their work sites if they’re housed in offsite dormitories.

However, a ban on using lorries to transport workers isn’t feasible due to an “acute shortage” of bus drivers.

This situation is already being experienced by other sectors including those involving public transport, tour buses and school buses, she said.

Ban would cause many SMEs to shut down

Worse still, banning the ferrying of workers in lorries would have a “significant impact” on SMEs, causing many of them to shut down, Dr Khor said.

The closures would spark a chain reaction — first, local and migrant workers will lose their jobs, she added.

This in turn would result in delays to critical projects such as flats, schools, hospitals and MRT lines, and eventually higher costs for Singaporeans.

Thus, she stated:

A balance needs to be struck to protect the lives and livelihoods of workers, and to look after the well-being of all Singaporeans.

Govt pushing for improved safety while ferrying workers in lorries

Instead of a ban, the Government is continuing to push for improved safety when workers are ferried in lorries, Dr Khor said.

Some of the measures that were implemented on 1 Jan 2023 include requirements for drivers to have dual roles so they get enough rest, drivers having a “vehicle buddy” and the mandatory installation of rain covers.

Lorries must also have canopies and higher protective side railings, lower speed limits and minimum space requirements, with equipment on board properly secured, she added, noting:

The Government is committed to continue working closely with our stakeholders to improve the safety of our workers and all road users, but we want to do so in a practical and effective manner.

Louis Ng wanted to ask more questions

Mr Ng, however, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that he had intended to ask more questions on the topic but ran out of time.

He wanted to know whether the authorities could ensure workers in lorries are not transported together with equipment.

This is because “many injuries occur when equipment falls on workers during accidents”, he added.

He also questioned “why we can’t set a timeline to transition to safer transport for our workers”.

Issue has come up many times in public discourse

This is not the first time the issue has surfaced in Parliament, with a Nominated MP bringing up the possibility of a ban on ferrying workers in lorries as long ago as 2000.

Amid a spate of lorry accidents in 2021, a Change.org petition was launched calling for Singapore to make it mandatory to transport workers in buses or vans.

Mr Ng renewed the call for a ban in July 2023 and again in August 2024.

Meanwhile, 100 groups in Singapore also called for a ban in July 2023, but 25 business groups responded by urging the Government to carefully consider such a move, as it may lead to disruptions and delays to some projects.

But former diplomat Tommy Koh accused the business groups of using “scare tactics”, retorting that money was the “real reason” behind their “opposition”. He had previously described Singapore’s treatment of foreign workers as “third-world”, urging employers to do better.

