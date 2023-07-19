11 People Conveyed To Hospital After KPE Accident, Lorry Ferrying Workers Reportedly Toppled Over

11 Individuals Conveyed To Hospital After KPE Accident On 19 July Morning

11 people were conveyed to the hospital after a traffic accident along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Wednesday (19 July) morning.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the accident — a car and a lorry.

The lorry involved was apparently ferrying workers at the time and overturned on its side as a result of the collision.

Car’s front bonnet completely wrecked after KPE accident

A photo making rounds on Telegram shows a black vehicle with its front bonnet completely wrecked.

According to TODAY, the accident happened at about 7.50am along eastbound KPE, before Buangkok Flyover.

Though it’s unclear when the photo was taken, PUB issued an advisory at 8.52am warning of “heavy rain” across multiple areas between 9am and 10am.

Apart from the black car, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that another lorry was reportedly involved in the accident.

In a TikTok video showing the aftermath of the accident, a grey lorry can be seen along the road shoulder lying on one side.

The clip also shows SCDF officers attending to individuals sitting along the side of the road.

Another TikTok user who shared footage of the accident claimed that the lorry was ferrying workers at the time of the accident.

She also recalled seeing some workers “seated by the dividers with bandages and bloodied shirts”.

11 individuals conveyed to hospital

In response to MS News‘ queries, a SCDF spokesperson confirmed shared they conveyed 11 individuals to various hospitals:

Five to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Five to Changi General Hospital

One to Sengkang General Hospital

CNA reported that 10 of them were passengers on the lorry and the last individual, a 23-year-old woman, had been in the car.

All of them were conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

