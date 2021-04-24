Lorry Reportedly Loses Control On Road, 1 Driver & 9 Male Passengers Sent To Hospital In Conscious State

On Tuesday (20 Apr), a lorry carrying workers on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) got into an accident, with tragic consequences.

Among the 17 injured, 2 migrant workers’ lives were cut short, and their families must now deal with the grief.

Just 4 days later, another lorry has met with an accident, this time on Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Source

The lorry flipped on its side, injuring 10 people. Among them were migrant workers.

Accident happened on 24 Apr morning

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to an accident along Upper Bukit Timah Road on Saturday (24 Apr) morning, at about 7.25am.

A tweet from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) shortly after that, at 7.45am, informed motorists that an accident had taken place on Upper Bukit Timah Road.

This was in the direction towards the city, after Hillview Road.

Source

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the accident location was about 200m from the Rail Mall.

Source

Lorry driver understood to have lost control

From videos submitted to Zaobao by readers, the lorry appears to have flipped onto its left side.

It also reported that the driver was understood to have lost control of the vehicle.

After the accident, the driver and some passengers were said to have exited the lorry on their own, and sat at the side of the road awaiting help from the SCDF.

Source

The crash also caused 2 lanes out of 3 to be closed to traffic.

10 people sent to hospital conscious

SCDF told MS News that 10 people were injured in total, and they were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A witness identified as Ms Yang told Zaobao that some of the injured “looked like migrant workers”, and saw medics carrying them into ambulances.

Zaobao reported that it understood that migrant workers were among the injured.

Source

Another witness told 8World News that she saw medics attending to a man in a white shirt.

According to the police, the driver was a 35-year-old man, while the 9 passengers were men aged between 26-50, reported 8World News.

They were all sent to hospital in a conscious state.

Migrant workers need safer transport

While investigations are still ongoing, the photos and witness testimony indicate that migrant workers were passengers in the lorry.

And going by the photos of the lorry, there’s no way so many men can sit in it unless they were seated, as is a typical practice, in the back without seatbelts.

As this accident comes just 4 days after another similar one involving migrant workers, we hope they’ll help more people realise that they need to have safer transport arrangements.

MS News wishes a quick recovery to those injured in the accident.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 8World News’ Twitter.