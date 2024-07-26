Tai Hwa Pork Noodle removes cheapest bowl costing S$6, says it’s in response to customer feedback

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle’s cheapest bowl now costs S$8

A bowl from Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle, Singapore’s only Michelin-starred hawker meal, will now cost at least S$8.

This is after the award-winning stall removed its cheapest bowl of bak chor mee that used to cost S$6.

Cheapest bowl at Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle used to be S$6

A recent photo of the stall, posted on Google Maps in June, shows that it now offers four different prices per bowl — S$8, S$10, S$12 and S$15.

However, older photos of the stall showed that it used to have a S$6 bowl.

An Eatbook review said the S$6 bowl, while already being more expensive than other bak chor mee stalls, was worth it due to the generous portions of meat and noodles.

Cheapest bowl removed as it had fewer ingredients: Tai Hwa employees

A Shin Min Daily News reader told the paper that the stall had “increased its prices” as the cheapest bowl is now S$8.

Two Tai Hwa employees however said to Shin Min that they had actually removed the S$6 bowl as it had fewer ingredients.

The S$6 bowl didn’t have dried sole fish and dumplings, one of them explained.

In comparison, the S$8 had seven or eight kinds of ingredients, including two meatballs, two dumplings, dried sole fish and seaweed, among other things.

As customers had given feedback that the S$6 bowl “lacked flavour”, they decided to do away with it, they added.

Customers may also chose to order the S$15 bowl to have more ingredients.

Some customers hope S$6 bowl will return

However, some customers still hoped that Tai Hwa would bring back the S$6 bowl.

77-year-old Ms Wu Jiayin (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that the cheapest bowl of S$8 was a bit expensive, especially since it used to be S$6.

While she acknowledged that the S$8 bowl was indeed worth that amount, she felt that it would be difficult for seniors with no income to afford it.

A nearby resident in his 70s, named only as Mr Huang (transliterated from Mandarin), said he understood that the cheapest bowl was priced at S$8 as it had more ingredients.

But as he grows older his appetite becomes smaller, he added, so the S$6 bowl would be enough to fill him up despite having fewer ingredients.

Thus, he still hoped to have the S$6 option.

Tai Hwa has retained its Michelin Star since 2016

Tai Hwa, which is located at Block 466 Crawford Lane, is known for being one of only two Singapore hawker stalls to receive a coveted Michelin Star.

Better still, it has retained its star every year since it first received it in 2016.

After Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle lost its star, Tai Hwa now has the distinction of being Singapore’s only Michelin-starred hawker stall.

