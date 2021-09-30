Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle Stall Owner Issues Clarification On Lianhe Wanbao

Here in Singapore, we often see multiple food stalls with the same famous names like ‘328 Katong Laksa’ or ‘Punggol Nasi Lemak’, all claiming to be the OG stall.

Most recently, there was confusion amongst customers who wanted to patronise the award-winning Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle stall.

Many reportedly visited another stall called Tai Wah Pork Noodle instead, thinking it was the award-winning one.

Since then, the owner of Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle along Crawford Lane came out to clarify that they are the authentic stall.

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle not related to other stalls

After a media outlet apparently made a mistake, customers who intended to visit Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle stall ended up at the wrong stall.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, customers have since voiced their confusion over the matter.

On Thursday (30 Sep), the Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle stall owner clarified that they were the only eatery with the ‘Tai Hwa’ name awarded a Michelin star.

The stall at 466 Crawford Lane has been awarded a Michelin star for 5 consecutive years.

The owner reiterated that they are the authentic outlet, and they do not have any ties with other outlets.

Tai Wah Pork Noodle stall started by his nephew

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, the owner said a media outlet was introducing Tai Wah Pork Noodle but had mistakenly said they were a Michelin star winning stall.

He then clarified that Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle was passed down to him from his father.

Tai Wah Pork Noodle, on the other hand, was started up by his nephew, and they have several outlets around Singapore.

The 2 stalls differ in many ways, including the recipes they followed and the way the dishes tasted.

Several customers at the scene echoed these confusions, saying they never knew the 2 stalls had different owners.

To avoid confusion, Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle owner felt the need to speak about the distinction between the 2 stalls, publishing a clarification in the newspaper.

Wishes to help customers distinguish between the 2 stalls

According to Lianhe Wanbao, Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle stall owner made the same clarifications back in 2008.

However, he explains that he is not holding anything against Tai Wah Pork Noodle.

He only wishes to help customers who are confused distinguish between the 2 stalls.

Hope stall owner’s clarifications can reduce confusion

It’s funny to see how a slip of the tongue has unintentionally sparked confusion among customers and brisk business to the other stall.

We hope that the stall owner’s clarification can help clear the air once it has been published.

