Hawker Chan’s Chinatown Stall Is The One That Got The Star

Foodies in Singapore would know that since the Michelin Guide was launched here, we had the distinction of having the world’s cheapest Michelin-starred meal.

Unfortunately, Hawker Chan lost its 1-star rating after 3 years when the 2021 list was announced on Wednesday (1 Sep).

While you might have come across its air-conditioned outlets at Smith Street and Tai Seng, devotees would know that it started out as a stall in Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre.

Source

The stall not only still exists, but loyal customers are still queueing up there, Michelin star or no Michelin star.

Long queue on 3 Sep

On Friday (3 Sep), netizen Gavin Tan posted on Facebook that he’d decided to have a late lunch at Hawker Chan – the one in Chinatown Complex.

He encountered a long queue that stretched around the corner.

Source

When he finally got to his turn, he ordered delicious-looking chicken and char siew.

Source

A commenter was amazed that the queue was still so long.

Source

Looks like loyal customers don’t care whether the stall has a Michelin star or not.

Cheapest meal at $2, people queued for hours

Before the Michelin Guide gave it greater public awareness in 2016, Hawker Chan used to be called Liao Fan Hong Kong Soy Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle.

Source

At the time, its cheapest meal – Soya Sauce Chicken Rice – cost just $2.

It boasted tender and silky chicken in sauce that was savoury and subtly sweet at the same time.

Source

To have the pleasure of this meal, one would have to queue for a whopping 2 hours, according to EatBook.

Even though the price has increased slightly, you can still get a plate of Soya Sauce Chicken Rice at below $3 at its Chinatown Complex branch.

Chinatown Complex stall is the one that got the star

Incidentally, despite opening more branches at places like Tai Seng and Tampines Mall, Hawker Chan has always been clear that it’s the Chinatown Complex stall that was awarded the Michelin star.

That’s also reflected on its website.

Source

According to 8 Days, founder Hawker Chan himself – Mr Chan Hon Meng – would also be seen chopping chickens at the stall.

Source

How often can you get up close to watch a Michelin chef at his craft?

No wonder customers are still flocking to the stall.

World’s 1st Michelin-starred hawker

Though Hawker Chan has lost the star, it can still lay claim to another distinction – the world’s first hawker to be awarded 1 Michelin star.

Source

Of course, not forgetting that Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle was also awarded the same distinction in 2016 – and they have retained their star up till now.

Check out the full list of 49 restaurants/eateries awarded in the Michelin Guide Singapore 2021 here.

Who needs the star?

While Hawker Chan losing its Michelin star might be a setback, we don’t think it matters much to Singaporeans.

Those who love the stall will still queue up for its fare, especially at Chinatown Complex.

After all, we trust our tastebuds to tell us whether a place has good food or not, and don’t need a guide to tell us that.

Perhaps it’s just an opportunity for the brand to refine its food and come back even stronger next year.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.