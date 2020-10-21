Kopitiam Tampines Mall Opens On 21 Oct With 2 Michelin Bib Gourmand Stalls

The way to a Singaporean’s heart is their stomach, and Kopitiam knows this fact intimately. Where there’s a mall, there’s probably a Kopitiam that follows, and so it goes that Tampines Mall now has a newly-renovated food court.

Kopitiam Tampines Mall opened its doors on Wednesday (21 Oct), and some netizens were surprised to see that a certain Hawker Chan sign adorns one of the stalls.

But that’s not open yet. On the other hand, 2 other Michelin Bib Gourmand stalls already are.

Here’s a look at the food court through the eyes of a netizen, who was there today when the place opened.

Kopitiam Tampines Mall opens 21 Oct

Foodies in the East are now even more spoiled for choice, as nearly 20 new stalls opened in Kopitiam today (21 Oct).

Among them are 2 brands that the more discerning will notice, as they both have Michelin Bib Gourmands.

The first is Shi Hui Yuan, which just last year opened stalls in Lao Pa Sat and Compass One mall.

Source

Known for their hor fun, Tampines residents will now get a taste of why they’ve returned to the Michelin Guide 4 years in a row.

The other stall making their debut in the east is Hjh Maimunah Mini — also a Bib Gourmand entrée for 2019.

Source

Fans of their ayam bakar and nasi padang in Arab Street will have another place to go to escape the queues.

As they say, the store being ‘Mini’ doesn’t make the flavours any less big.

Source

Hawker Chan opens in Nov

And finally, perhaps the biggest deal for some is that Hawker Chan will have a store in Kopitiam Tampines Mall too.

But you’ll have to wait almost a month before you see the Michelin-starred hawker in action there.

Source

Kopitiam told MS News that Hawker Chan aims to open in mid-Nov 2020.

20 Kopitiam stalls to whet your appetite

The other stalls may not be Michelin-starred, but promises to whet your appetite all the same.

Source

Variety is the spice of life after all, and a peep at the stalls on offer indicate plenty of choices to go around.

You can expect Kopitiam staples such as Riverside Indonesian BBQ, Beauty Nutritious Soup, and more.

Kopitiam Tampines Mall

Address: 4 Tampines Central 5, #04-27/28/29, Singapore 529510

Opening hours: 7am-10pm

Nearest MRT station: Tampines

Happy dining, and nobody can complain about the lack of variety of food in Tampines. There’s so much there that it can cause choice paralysis.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Source and Facebook.