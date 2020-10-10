Killiney Kopitiam Opens Franchise In Silicon Valley After Covid-19 Delays

As far as places that serve traditional Singapore breakfast are concerned, Killiney Kopitiam is probably one of the first eateries that come to mind.

With nearly 30 outlets here, a cup of Killiney kopi is never too far away. Yet that might not be the case in other parts of the world.

Recently, Killiney took another step to changing that with its first US franchise in Silicon Valley.

On its first day of opening, the Killiney outlet reportedly saw a 1-hour queue for its signature bak kut teh, laksa, and roti prata, among other hawker fares.

Killiney Kopitiam franchise at Silicon Valley soft-launched on 24 Sep

Killiney Kopitiam Palo Alto first soft-opened its doors on 24 Sep after months of delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the day of its soft opening, the eatery reportedly saw 1-hour queue comprising customers eager to try its signature kopitiam offerings.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, customers are only allowed to dabao.

The Californian kopitaim is reportedly owned by Amanda Toh Steckler, a Singaporean who used to stay in Palo Alto.

Serves char kway teow, laksa, and kopi

Though thousands of miles from where it first started out, the offerings at Killiney Kopitiam Palo Alto are no less authentic.

The café serves a wide range of hawker fishes, from char kway teow (S$17.62) to laksa (S$18.98) and even bak kut teh (S$17.62).

Of course, Killiney Kopitiam Palo Alto’s menu also has its signature breakfast set of kaya toast (S$7.45) and soft boiled eggs (S$3.11).

To complete the kopitiam experience, customers are also encouraged to order their kopi and teh the right Singapore way.

Be it gao, kosong, siew dai, or peng, folks from the café will customise the cup of joe to their customers’ liking.

You can check out the full menu here.

Where to go to

If you happen to be living around California and happen to be carving some traditional Singapore cuisine, here’s are the deets on where to head to:

Killiney Kopitiam Palo Alto

Address: 552 Waverley Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301, United States

Opening hours:

10am-4pm (Tues)

9am-7pm (Wed, Fri-Sun)

Closed (Mon, Thurs)

Contact Number: +1 650-752-6039

Killiney Kopitiam also has outlets in Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Brunei and Cambodia.

Always exciting to see homegrown brands venture overseas

It’s always heartening to see a homegrown establishment spread its ‘wings’ and expanding overseas.

We hope Killiney Kopitiam Palo Alto all the best in introducing traditional hawker fares to others around the world.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Killiney Kopitiam.