PM Wong reveals that he supports Tottenham Hotspur during coffeeshop chat with football fan

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong says he’s a Tottenham Hotspur fan during coffeeshop conversation

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has revealed that he’s a lifelong supporter of English football club Tottenham Hotspur.

He shared this interesting fact during a light-hearted conversation with a fellow Spurs fan at a coffeeshop.

PM Wong is a Tottenham Hotspur fan

PM Wong shared a video of the exchange in an Instagram post on Monday (15 June).

The caption of the post read: “We still cheer for the same football clubs we supported as kids. Any Spurs fans out there?”

The clip began with PM Wong chatting with a football fan at a local coffeeshop about the ongoing World Cup.

The fan said they were supporting Qatar at the tournament before updating PM Wong that the United States won its opening match against Paraguay.

When the conversation turned to the English Premier League, the fan asked PM Wong which football club he supports.

“The team I support from very young — Tottenham Hotspur,” PM Wong replied.

To his surprise, the fan revealed that he supports the North London club too. “Same ah sir!” the fan exclaimed.

Reminisces about club legends

PM Wong then reminisced about some of Tottenham’s legendary players from the 1980s.

“In the old days, it was Glenn Hoddle, Ossie Ardiles, Garth Crooks,” he said.

Bringing it back to modern-day Tottenham, who escaped relegation on the final day of the 2025/26 season, PM Wong spoke about the challenges of being a Spurs supporter.

“Tottenham is a very difficult team to support,” he shared. “They try, try, try, but very little success.”

The fan appeared unfazed, though.

“A lot of my friends say, ‘Spurs ah, sudah lah Spurs’,” he said, using the Malay phrase meaning “enough already”.

Regardless, the fan is choosing to be patient and expressed confidence that his club can perform well in the upcoming 2026/27 season, to which PM Wong said: “Wah! You’re very optimistic.”

Fellow Spurs fans respond to PM Wong’s post

PM Wong’s post struck a chord with football fans online, with many fellow Spurs fans reaching out in the comments section.

A netizen said it is no wonder their Prime Minister has resilience, unlike the perceived “softness” of Arsenal fans.

The Singapore Spurs Supporters’ Club said they “always knew” PM Wong had “good taste”.

Another netizen responded with the football club’s popular chant: “Come on you Spurs!” (COYS)

Also read: PM Lawrence Wong hangs out with dogs & residents in Choa Chu Kang pet event

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Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Instagram & Tottenham Hotspur Banter on Facebook.