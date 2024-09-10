Johor immigration arrest 6 people suspected to be part of ‘begging syndicate’ earning up to S$3.5k monthly

Johor immigration bust ‘begging syndicate’, arrest 6 Chinese nationals

The Johor immigration office has arrested six Chinese nationals who are reportedly members of a ‘begging syndicate’ known as the “Disabled Beggars Gang”, China Press reported.

Investigations revealed that these beggars, who exploited their physical disabilities to evoke sympathy and receive handouts, were earning between S$718 and S$3,590 (RM2,400 and RM12,000) per month.

Johor immigration officers arrest 6 members of ‘begging syndicate’

Immigration officers carried out the operation, codenamed Op Serkap, arresting three men and three women aged between 51 and 63. They seized S$1,402 (RM4,682) in cash and some foreign currency at the scene.

Passports and other belongings were also seized.

Director General of Immigration, Mr Ruslin Jusoh, said in a press release on Sunday (8 Sep) that the operation took place after two months of intelligence gathering.

The raid was conducted in Johor Bahru at 4.20pm on 5 Sep.

“We received public information that a group of foreign nationals were using an apartment in Johor Bahru as a meeting point to pool their earnings from begging,” Mr Ruslin said, according to Guang Ming Daily.

He further noted that this group of disabled beggars mainly exploited their physical defects and pretended to be ill to elicit public sympathy and receive money.

Those arrested had voluntarily chosen begging as a means of survival, Mr Ruslin added.

“Among them were two Chinese women who were in charge of collecting the income from the beggars with missing limbs.”

He indicated that these two women were likely the male beggars’ handlers, responsible for distributing the earnings to each person.

Johor Immigration investigating potential immigration offences

Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested beggars were earning between S$718 and S$3,590 (RM2,400 and RM12,000) per month. Each individual would receive a monthly payment of between S$299 and S$359 (RM1,000 and RM1,200).

The authorities are investigating the case under the Immigration Act 1959/63, Section 6(1)(c) for not holding valid permits, Section 55E of the same Act for allowing illegal immigrants to enter or reside on premises, and Section 56(1A)(c) for collusion.

Mr Ruslin stressed that the authorities would continue to crack down on foreign beggar syndicates operating illegally in the country.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.