100 Grab partners spread Ramadan cheer, deliver S$11K in groceries & vouchers to 400 low-income families

Grab celebrates Ramadan with a string of activities & initiatives

As the holy month of Ramadan unfolds, Grab Singapore is stepping up in a big way, giving back to the community with a series of heartfelt initiatives.

With a focus on spreading warmth and goodwill, the company is making sure that both its dedicated partners and those in need have everything for a truly meaningful celebration.

Grab & 4PM join forces for Ramadan on Wheels

On 15 March, Grab teamed up with the Malay Youth Literary Association (4PM) for the 25th edition of Ramadan on Wheels (ROW), continuing a long-standing tradition of supporting low-income families or elderly individuals during the holy month.

This year, the initiative saw a heartwarming expansion, reaching more than 800 families — 50% more than last year.

As part of the effort, 600 families received aid packages worth S$350 each, packed with essentials like rice, noodles, cooking oil, and Hari Raya treats. Grab also sponsored S$4,500 worth of GrabGifts vouchers, which can be used on GrabFood or GrabMart, to make their festive preparations a little easier.

To ensure seamless distribution, around 100 Grab delivery and driver-partners stepped up and took time out of their day to personally deliver the hampers to 400 families.

Among the volunteers were content creators Randy and Benjamin Toh, who joined their Grab driver dad for the delivery rounds and documented the experience in a heartwarming video.

Among the volunteers were content creators Randy and Benjamin Toh, who joined their Grab driver dad for the delivery rounds and documented the experience in a heartwarming video.

The clip captures them picking up the rations, making their rounds, and handing over the goodies to recipients right at their doorstep.

“It’s such a simple thing, but seeing their reactions made us realise how much small acts of kindness can mean to them,” the brothers shared.

Meanwhile, the remaining 200 were invited to a special marketplace segment at Eunos Petal Garden, where they could select essentials of their choice, including items from S$5,500 worth of rations sponsored by Grab — a first for ROW — along with their GrabGifts vouchers.

Grab partners feel the love, too

Grab’s festive spirit isn’t just about giving back to the community; it’s also about taking care of its own hardworking partners.

From now until 19 April, Grab is spreading even more joy by offering its partners a chance to pick up Ramadan care packages at the Grab Service Centre and selected Caltex stations. Think Milo, honey sachets, and dates — everything needed to keep energy levels up.

But that’s not all. There’s a GrabBenefits Partner Welfare Van pop-up extravaganza happening at PLQ Mall until 31 March, and Grab partners are certainly in for a treat.

After a long shift, delivery and driver-partners can unwind with a relaxing free 10-minute massage. If that’s not enough, there are games, giveaways, and even Gashapon machines filled with cute merch to bring a little extra fun to the day.

For those breaking fast, there’s a special Buka Puasa zone stocked with dates, refreshments and a small meal. Plus, Ramadan care packs, comprising the goodies they need to power through even the busiest day, will be distributed throughout the day, while stocks last.

More Ramadan & Hari Raya activities for Grab partners

The celebrations didn’t stop there — Grab had plenty more up its green sleeves.

On 12, 13, and 21 March, Grab leaders joined partners across the island for Iftar, sharing warm meals and connecting with the people who keep things moving every day.

The leaders included Lim Yew Heng, Group Managing Director of Public Affairs, Alvin Wee, Head of Transport & Country Operations for Singapore, and Tay Chuen Jein, Head of Deliveries for Singapore.

Then, on 16 April, Grab is hosting a massive Hari Raya Luncheon, where 500 Grab partners and Grab leaders will come together for a feast to wrap up the festivities on a high — and delicious — note.

