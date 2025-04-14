Boy in rubbish bin gets kicked by schoolmates in video, Sembawang Secondary says students have been disciplined

Sembawang Secondary students kick boy in rubbish bin till it topples over

Sembawang Secondary School has disciplined its students after a group was seen kicking a rubbish bin that had a boy sitting inside.

The incident was recorded in a viral video posted in the Sgfollowsall Telegram channel.

Boys surround boy who is inside rubbish bin

The five-second clip posted on 6 April starts with six boys in PE attire surrounding another boy who was sitting inside a rubbish bin with wheels, his legs dangling out of it.

The box then started kicking the bin with the boy still inside it, looking uncomfortable.

The sound of laughter could be heard in the background. Several other students were also present, with some recording with their phones.

Rubbish bin rolls away & falls

One of the kicks caused the rubbish bin to roll away, with a boy saying, “Oh s**t”.

It rolled towards a basketball court, with one of the boys running after it.

The bin then toppled over as the boy kicked it one last time, landing the boy inside on his feet.

Netizens criticise boys’ actions

One of the netizens who viewed the video identified the boys as students from Sembawang Secondary School.

Others condemned the boys’ actions, with some saying it was possibly bullying and another noting that the boy inside the bin did not look like he was enjoying it.

A commenter called for schools to bring back public caning, opining that the disciplinary systems in schools are too lenient nowadays.

Sembawang Secondary reportedly disciplined students over bin incident

In response to queries from Shin Min Daily News, Sembawang Secondary said that it was aware of the incident.

The school takes the safety and well-being of its students very seriously and “will not tolerate any form of harmful behaviour”, it added.

The students involved in the incident have been counselled, and “appropriate disciplinary action” was meted out to help them learn from it.

The school has also been in contact with the students’ parents.

