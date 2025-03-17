3 teenagers charged over beating of boy in ITE College West stairwell, another 3 to be dealt with

Video shows boy being beaten in ITE College West stairwell by at least 2 other boys

Three teenagers have been charged after an online video showed a student getting beaten in a stairwell at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West.

The 45-second video showed the boy crouching in a corner of the staircase while at least two others rained blows on him, reported Shin Min Daily News.

2 youths take turns beating victim at ITE College West

The first to start punching the boy was a youth in a white shirt and black pants, according to the clip.

After that, a youth in a dark blue shirt started beating the boy.

Both of the assailants then took turns hitting and kicking the boy.

At least 3 others watch beating at ITE College West

Another youth was seen standing to the side in the clip, while yet another youth stood at the entrance to the stairwell.

Thus, including the person taking the video, at least three others appeared to be watching the beating take place.

Later, the youth in a white shirt was seen taking something from the steps and walking towards the staircase entrance, laughing.

The youth in the dark blue shirt continued punching the victim, who remained in a crouching position without retaliating.

3 teenagers charged over incident

According to court documents seen by Shin Min, three teenagers were charged over the incident last Saturday (15 March).

They are reportedly students aged between 16 and 18.

The charge sheet of one of them, aged 16, accused him of taking part in an illegal gathering at a third-floor staircase landing in ITE College West at about 5pm on 12 March.

He had allegedly met the two other defendants and three others for the purpose of hurting a 16-year-old boy.

One or more of them used violence on the boy, kicking and punching him.

Case adjourned as it awaits victim’s medical report

According to Section 147 of Singapore’s Penal Code, those found guilty of rioting face up to seven years in prison and shall also be liable to caning.

The Integrated Case Management System (ICMS) on the Singapore Courts website reportedly shows that the case has been adjourned to 11 April.

The authorities are awaiting the victim’s medical report, according to ICMS.

Three other people involved in the case have yet to be dealt with, with the cases against them being tracked, Shin Min reported.

Also read: Teens slapped, kicked & ordered to kiss shoe in viral ITE College Central videos, perpetrators arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Institute of Technical Education.