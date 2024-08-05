Teens slapped, kicked & ordered to kiss shoe in viral ITE College Central videos, perpetrators arrested

Teens involved in viral bullying videos from ITE College Central slapped arrested

On 2 August, multiple videos of teens getting bullied, including getting slapped and kicked, at ITE College Central were shared on social media.

The videos, compiled into one post here, show a series of bullying incidents involving a group of teens and a particular victim. It is unknown when these incidents of bullying have occured.

On 3 Aug, police confirmed that they had arrested the teenagers involved in the bullying incidents, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Videos of violent bullying spread online

In one of the viral videos, one boy is seen on his knees when one of the teens tells him to kiss the shoes of the girl in front of him.

He complies, but then gets spat on by the teen behind him. One of the teens standing behind him then shoves the boy’s head, telling the boy to kiss her shoes again.

“Make sure you lick the f@#$ing shoe,” he says. Once again, the boy complies.

But as he leans down, another teen suddenly stomps the boy’s head. Another teen from offscreen follows it up with a slap to his face before the video ends.

There were multiple videos of this incident that have since circulated online.

More than just one incident

In another video, a teen in a khaki shirt is seen standing in a similar stairwell. Once again, the bullying victim is surrounded by multiple teens. One of the teens hits the khaki-shirt teen with the blue helmet he’s holding.

According to The Straits Times, there is another video of this specific incident. The video shows the bullied teen receiving two additional blows as the crowd cheers on.

Finally, there’s one more video showing a teen talking in front of a crowd of other teens. As he speaks, he gets interrupted when one of the teens kicks him in the face.

The teen who got kicked stays down, with the one who kicked him making a celebratory skip before the video cuts off.

Police arrested teens involved in bullying

In a statement, the police said that the teens involved in the bullying video have been arrested after reports have been lodged. Possible offences include rioting, unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing hurt.

In response to the incident, ITE College Central principal Suresh Natarajan says he’s aware of the bullying incidents and that they are currently investigating them, according to ST.

“As an educational institution, we strive to provide all our students with a safe, caring and supportive environment,” he said. “The college takes a serious view on bullying and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against students found in breach of our code of conduct.”

He urged students to report such incidents to their lecturers as soon as possible. He added that the college would also reach out to victims and family members to support them.

