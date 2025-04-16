President Trump offers financial aid & flights for ‘self-deportation’, says ‘good’ immigrants can return to US legally

President Donald Trump says his administration is focused on getting immigrant ‘murderers’ out of the country

President Donald Trump has announced a new “self-deportation” initiative, offering financial assistance and plane tickets to undocumented immigrants willing to leave the United States (US).

This marks a significant shift from his previously hardline approach to immigration.

In a taped interview with FOX Noticias, aired on Tuesday (15 April), he explained that the plan is designed to facilitate voluntary departures and provide a pathway for “good” individuals to return legally in the future.

“We’re going to give them a stipend. We’re going to give them some money and a plane ticket,” President Trump said. “Then we’re going to work with them — if they’re good — to get them back in as quickly as we can.”

From mass deportations to paid exits

The announcement marks a significant departure from President Trump’s 2020 campaign promise of mass deportations and his previous emphasis on border walls and detention.

While reiterating his administration’s commitment to removing violent offenders like “murderers”, he presented the new initiative as a more “comfortable” solution for immigrants without criminal records.

“We’re doing a self-deportation, and we’re going to make it comfortable for people,” he explained. “And we’re going to work with those people to come back into our country legally.”

This shift in tone came after a clip was played during the interview featuring a Mexican man who had entered the US illegally more than 20 years ago and now has American-born children.

The man expressed support for the President’s stance on deporting criminals — even if that meant his own deportation.

“I look at this man. I say, this is a guy that we want to keep,” President Trump responded. “I’ll probably take heat for saying it… I don’t think he’s in any danger of [being deported].”

Immigrants can offer help for farms & hotels

President Trump also highlighted labour shortages in the agricultural and hospitality sectors, stating that his administration aims to assist employers in finding reliable workers.

While he did not outline specific measures, he suggested a willingness to facilitate legal re-entry for deported migrants — “if they’re good”.

“We want to help the hotels. We want to help the farmers. And we’re going to recommend people,” he said. “Very soothing to the farmers.”

Also read: ‘The biggest trade war since the Great Depression’: Trump administration sued by 5 small businesses over tariffs

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from FOX Noticias and Joe Raedle from Getty Images.