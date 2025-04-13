18-wheeler truck smashes into 10 cars queued up for U-turn in Thailand, 7 people sent to hospital

18-wheeler in Thailand smashes into 10 cars queued up for U-turn

Over 10 cars in Thailand were totaled when an 18-wheeler truck lost control and smashed into a queue of vehicles lining up for a U-turn.

According to Thairath, the traffic accident occurred on 11 April at around 1.50pm and caused at least seven injuries.

Truck collides with queue of cars

A clip of the incident shows a blue double-trailer truck speeding into a line of cars queued up to take a U-turn. After colliding with a black SUV at the back of the queue, the truck continued to plow forward through the road’s central divider.

It hits and destroys a street light, as well as spinning several cars coming from the opposite direction.

The truck hit multiple electric poles, dislodging them slightly from the ground. Fortunately, the hit managed to bring the truck to a halt as dust scattered over the carnage.

At least seven conveyed to hospital for injuries

Police and emergency services were swiftly alerted. When they arrived at the scene, authorities discovered 10 cars damaged by the accident in addition to the 18-wheeler.

Seven people were conveyed to the local hospital for their injuries, with one in critical condition.

An eyewitness said prior to the accident, another 18-wheeler had squeezed the blue truck. After the two collided, the blue 18-wheeler lost control and smashed into the cars while the other truck fled the scene.

The blue truck’s 55-year-old driver corroborated the account.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

