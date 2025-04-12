Driver in Thailand fatally strikes 82-year-old woman during street race, victim’s body severed

82-year-old woman dies after getting hit by car during street race

A sedan driver in Takhian Luean District, Nakhon Sawan Province, Thailand has caused the death of an 82-year-old woman after crashing into her during an alleged street race.

Her body was reportedly severed on impact.

The horrific crash, captured on video and shared on Thursday (10 April), sparked widespread outrage as netizens demanded justice for the victim.

Based on CCTV footage, the accident occurred on 9 April at about 6.17am.

In the clip, a red Honda Civic is seen racing a silver pick-up truck at high speed. Moments later, both vehicles lose control and slam into a roadside structure, kicking up a cloud of dust.

After the crash, a man in a white T-shirt — believed to be the pick-up truck’s driver — is seen sprinting away, apparently attempting to flee the scene.

Both the Civic and the pick-up were abandoned at the site.

According to Thai news outlet Matichon, the elderly victim was standing by the roadside waiting to offer alms to monks — a common merit-making ritual in Thailand — when she was struck by the speeding Civic.

She died instantly in front of her house.

Her 18-year-old grandson, who heard the crash, ran outside only to find her body severed and pinned beneath the car.

He then called the police.

Victim is a retired elementary teacher

The victim’s son, Mr Rattana (name transliterated from Thai), revealed that street racing is rampant in the area, particularly in the early mornings when roads are empty.

He said the wide four-lane road often attracts modified vehicles with deafening exhausts that race recklessly at high speeds.

His mother, Mrs Rattana (name transliterated), was a retired primary school teacher known in the community for her devotion to merit-making.

On the day of the crash, she had told her son she was looking forward to giving alms to young monks participating in a summer ordination ceremony at the local temple.

“She was so excited to give to the novices that morning. But she never got the chance,” Mr Rattana said.

Police searching for hit-and-run driver

According to the media, the Honda Civic driver, later identified as Panupong (name transliterated), fled with the help of a friend.

Police in Nakhon Sawan are still trying to track him down.

Meanwhile, the pick-up truck driver, Suphaluk (name transliterated), was arrested on the day of the crash.

His urine test indicated that he was under the influence of drugs.

Suphaluk was questioned before being temporarily released and remains in contact with the victim’s family.

On Friday (11 April), he had his girlfriend contact Mr Rattana to express a wish to apologise in person and attend the funeral.

However, the grieving family declined, saying they were not ready to meet the suspects and asked them to return another day.

Driver claims he was rushing girlfriend to hospital

In the aftermath of the incident, Panupong has allegedly shared a statement with a popular Thai Facebook page, เจ๊มอย v+.

The driver claimed that he never intended to flee.

Panupong said he left the scene because his girlfriend, who was in the car with him during the crash, had suffered a spinal fracture and needed urgent medical care.

He also admitted to causing the accident, noting that he was devastated by what had happened.

“I’m mentally shattered. I feel completely lost. I’m speechless,” he reportedly said, adding that the victim was a friend’s grandmother.

While some netizens speculated that the street race was drug-related, Panupong denied having any involvement in transporting narcotics.

Also read: Man in M’sia rescues driver whose car fell in ditch, dies after getting hit by speeding car



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from เฮียขับรถ on Facebook and Matichon.